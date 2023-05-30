UDIN: 23091673BGVJKV5470

To the Members of Sturdy Industries Limited.

Report on the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of STURDY INDUSTRIES LIMITED.(“the Company”), which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at March 31, 2023, and the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), standalone statement of changes in equity and standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies(Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended,(“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March31, 2023 and its loss, total comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. The following matters were identified as key audit matters in our audit.

Key Audit Matter How our report addressed the Key audit matter. 1. Evaluation of Uncertain tax positions Our audit procedure include the following substantive procedures;- The Company is having tax jurisdiction in Himachal Pradesh region and is subject to periodic challenges by the local tax authorities on the rage of tax matters during the normal course of business. These involve significant management judgment to determine the possible outcome of the uncertain tax positions, consequently having impact on related accounting and disclosures in the standalone financial statements. Obtained understanding of key uncertain tax positions; and We along with company tax experts:- a) Read and analyzed select key correspondences, consultation by the management with the external tax professionals working on key uncertain tax positions. b) Discussed with the appropriate senior management and evaluated managements underlying key assumptions in estimating the tax provisions if any to be made; and Refer Para 7 ( b) of CARO. c) Assessed managements estimate of the possible outcome of the disputed cases; 2. Related Party Transactions How our audit addressed the Key audit Matter. During the year, the company made sales and purchases with Related party. Our Audit procedure included the considering the compliance with various requirement for entering in such related party transaction Determination of transaction price for such related party transaction in the normal course of business is Key audit matter considering the significance of transaction value and significant judgments involved in determining the transaction value. We performed test of control over related party transaction through inspection of evidence of performance of these controls. We have assessed the disclosures in accordance with Ind AS-24”Related Party Disclosures”. Going Concern Assessment Our audit procedures were focused on obtaining sufficient audit evidence that are going concern assessment made by the Company is not materially misstated .These procedures included, but were not limited to, the following: As per the equity and reserves of the financial statements which indicates that the company has accumulated losses and its net worth has been fully eroded, the company has also incurred a net loss and also net cash loss during the current year and previous years, and the company is also not able to pay interest on long term borrowing nor is able to recover long term advances given by the company and unable to recover the debtors in the current and last financial year. These conditions, along with other matters set forth in note 4 & 6 indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the companys ability to continue as a going concern. We analyzed managements report to gain an understanding of the inputs and process underpinning the cash flow model prepared for the purpose of the going concern assessment. We reviewed the operating performance of the Company to evaluate whether or not they are actually generating positive EBIDTA. We assessed the possible mitigating actions identified by management in the event that actual cash flows are below forecast. However, the financial statements of the company have been prepared on a going concern basis . The availability of sufficient funding and the testing of whether the company will be able to continue meeting its obligations under the financing convents are important for the going concern assumption and as such are significant aspects of our audit. This test or assessment is largely based on the expectations of and the estimates made by the management. The expectation and estimates can be influenced by the subjective elements such as future cash flows, forecasted results and margin from the operations Estimates are based on assumptions, including expectations regarding future developments in the economy and the market.

MANAGEMENTS AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/ loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:-

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors. Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of standalone financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind As) specified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 7 of the Companies(Accounts) Rules,2014;

e) The matters described in the key audit matter paragraph above, in our opinion, can adversely affect the functioning of the company.

f) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013.

g) The key audit matters/reservations connected with the maintenance of accounts are as stated in paragraph above.

h) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such control, refer to our separate report in Annexure ”B ‘and

i) With respect to the other matters included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of Companies (Audit and Auditors)Rules, 2014 in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to explanations given to us:

i. The Company has not disclosed the impact of pending litigations in its financial statements however the same has been considered as contingent liability.

ii. The company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There no amounts which required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company.

FOR K SINGH & ASSOCIATES CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FRN: 012458N Sd/- Kultar Singh PLACE: Chandigarh Partner DATED: 30/05/2023 Membership No.: 091673 UDIN: 23091673BGVJKV5470

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of evendate)

(i) (a) i. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situationof property, plant and equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets;

ii. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible Asset

(b) The Company has a program of verification to cover all items of property, plant and equipment in a phased mannerwhich, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its property, plant andequipment. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of the property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of theCompany, the title deeds of immovable properties and/or lease agreements where immovable properties are taken onlease are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assetsduring the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March 2023 for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rulesmade thereunder.

(ii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records ofthe Company the Management has conducted physical verification of the inventories at reasonable intervals. Nodiscrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed during such verifications.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs Five crores in aggregate from a bank on the basis of security of the current assets. Since the Account has been declare NPA by the Bank no quarterly returns and stock statements are being submitted by the company to the bank .

(iii) The Company has not made any investments in other companies, provided any guarantee or security nor granted any secured or unsecured loans to companies, firms, LLP or any other parties henceforth clause (a) to (f) are not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not advanced any loans, made investments, guarantees and security to the parties covered under section 185 and 186 of the companies Act.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public asper the provisions of section 73to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Rules framed there underto the extent notified.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the CentralGovernment of India for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act and we are of the opinion that, primafacie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailedexamination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete. The last cost audit of the company was conducted upto 31/03/2021.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the Company examined by us,in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund,Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Excise Duty, Custom Duty, Goods and Service Tax, Cess and other materialstatutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the Company examined by us,the particulars of dues of Income Tax, Service Tax, Sales Tax, Excise Duty, Custom Duty, Value Added Tax, Goods andService Tax, Cess and other statutory dues as at 31st March 2023 which have not been deposited on accounts of disputes are as follows:

Name of the Statute ( Nature of Dues) From where Dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Amount Involved (Rs in Lacs) Central Excise Act Tribunal 2004-05 to 2013-14 208.28 CIT(Appeal) NFAC Delhi 2017-18 679.85 Sales Tax(H.P) Solan 2012-13 46.97 Sales (U.P) Saharanpur 2007-08 to 2014-15 83.14

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as incomeduring the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to the bank and the account is NPA with PNB and Indian Bank (Earlier Allahabad Bank) The company has outstanding dues amounting to Rs 18460.55 Lacs to financial institution as at the balance sheet date.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender

(c) No term loans was obtained during the year by the Company .

(d) No funds for the short term were raised during the year by the Company.

(e) The Company does not have subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Hence the reporting requirements of paragraph3(ix)(e) of the Order are not applicable.

(f) The reporting requirements of paragraph 3(ix)(f) of the Order are not applicable asthe Company does not have subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(x) (a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company did not raise any moneyby way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company,the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertibledebentures during the year.

(xi) (a) No material fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year nor have we been informed of anysuch case by the Management.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed underrule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date ofthis report

(c) As represented by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting as per paragraph 3para(xii) of the Order is not required.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company,transactions with related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of suchtransactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) The Company has not an internal audit system commensurate with the size of the company hence no internal audit reports are available for our comments.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, theCompany has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly,reporting as per paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not required.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934,hence reporting requirement of paragraph 3(xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses of Rs 381.68 Lacs in the financial year and Rs. 599.07 Lacs in the immediately preceding financial year

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, it has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) There no ongoing projects relating to CSR hence no unspent amounts towards such requiring a transfer to a Fund specifiedin Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of thesaid Act. Further the company has not undertaken any ongoing project as a part of CSR Accordingly, reporting under clause3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable for the year.

(xxi) The company has no subsidiary hence no consolidation of financial statements and therefore this para is not applicable.

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

(Referred to in paragraph 2(A)(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Sturdy Industries Limited (“the Company”) as of 31st March, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.