Summary

Sturdy Industries Ltd was established in 1989 under the name Chemiplast group of industries engaged in manufacturing & supplying AAC, AAAC & ACSR Conductors, ABC Cables, Sprinkler & Drip Irrigation Systems, HDPE & PVC Pipes, Permanent Lubricant HDPE Ducts and Plastic Water Storage Tank. The Company is having manufacturing facilities for the above items in the field of transmission & distribution, building & irrigation.The Company has Two conductor manufacturing units at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh for AAAC, AAC & ACSR and Aerial Bunched Conductors manufacturing and Guwahati, Assam. Total conductor manufacturing capacity is at 30000 Km./Annum of ACSR MOOSE CONDUCTOR. Presently, it operates in four segments, Agriculture, Infrastructure, Power and Telecom. In Agriculture, it is engaged in micro irrigation systems; sprinkler and drip irrigation systems, greenhouse and landscaping, high density polyethylene (HDPE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE) pipes, and floriculture/biotechnology projects. In Infrastructure it provides aluminium composite panels and asbestos-cement (AC) roofing sheets. Apart from this, the company is manufacturing power transmission and distribution conductors in all sizes. It manufactures all aluminium conductors, aluminium conductor steel reinforced (ACSR) conductors and aerial bunched cables and supplying to state electricity boards and private power transmission and distribution companies. It is manufacturing wire rods at

