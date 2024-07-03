iifl-logo-icon 1
Sturdy Industries Ltd Share Price

0.38
(-2.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.38
  • Day's High0.38
  • 52 Wk High0.69
  • Prev. Close0.39
  • Day's Low0.38
  • 52 Wk Low 0.37
  • Turnover (lac)0.47
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value-13.54
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.75
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sturdy Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Non Ferrous Metals

Open

0.38

Prev. Close

0.39

Turnover(Lac.)

0.47

Day's High

0.38

Day's Low

0.38

52 Week's High

0.69

52 Week's Low

0.37

Book Value

-13.54

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.75

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sturdy Industries Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

4 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2023

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Sturdy Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sturdy Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:16 PM
Dec-2023Sep-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 12.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 12.08%

Non-Promoter- 87.91%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 87.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sturdy Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

30.25

30.25

30.25

30.25

Preference Capital

116.6

116.6

116.6

116.6

Reserves

-230.27

-224.92

-221.52

-192.12

Net Worth

-83.42

-78.07

-74.67

-45.27

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

51.18

122.03

210.06

398.58

yoy growth (%)

-58.05

-41.9

-47.29

-5.93

Raw materials

-51.11

-132.36

-214.08

-384.07

As % of sales

99.85

108.46

101.91

96.35

Employee costs

-2.38

-3.48

-3.42

-3.58

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-30.08

-99.17

-25.14

-2.72

Depreciation

-3.02

-3.32

-6.01

-6.86

Tax paid

10.53

25.03

3.63

-1.2

Working capital

45.71

-170.53

9.65

-12.97

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-58.05

-41.9

-47.29

-5.93

Op profit growth

-86.5

196.49

-1,243.23

-69.71

EBIT growth

-81.36

314.31

-378.31

4.87

Net profit growth

-81.49

636.56

447.77

-66.56

No Record Found

Sturdy Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

469

22.531,98,167.462,2982.777,99418.08

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

591.1

23.671,32,833.561,8910.5822,262303.02

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

208

13.438,201.941,062.182.44,001.4886.33

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

250.4

60.1924,214.28101.680.37518.1924.89

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

2,292.35

92.0616,919.4850.580.21786.3204.26

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sturdy Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Ramesh Gupta

Independent Director

Puja

Managing Director

Shamsher Kumar Sharma

Non Executive Director

Meenu Bhardwaj

Independent Director

Pushpa Devi

Director & CFO

Rajinder Paul Bali

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sturdy Industries Ltd

Summary

Sturdy Industries Ltd was established in 1989 under the name Chemiplast group of industries engaged in manufacturing & supplying AAC, AAAC & ACSR Conductors, ABC Cables, Sprinkler & Drip Irrigation Systems, HDPE & PVC Pipes, Permanent Lubricant HDPE Ducts and Plastic Water Storage Tank. The Company is having manufacturing facilities for the above items in the field of transmission & distribution, building & irrigation.The Company has Two conductor manufacturing units at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh for AAAC, AAC & ACSR and Aerial Bunched Conductors manufacturing and Guwahati, Assam. Total conductor manufacturing capacity is at 30000 Km./Annum of ACSR MOOSE CONDUCTOR. Presently, it operates in four segments, Agriculture, Infrastructure, Power and Telecom. In Agriculture, it is engaged in micro irrigation systems; sprinkler and drip irrigation systems, greenhouse and landscaping, high density polyethylene (HDPE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE) pipes, and floriculture/biotechnology projects. In Infrastructure it provides aluminium composite panels and asbestos-cement (AC) roofing sheets. Apart from this, the company is manufacturing power transmission and distribution conductors in all sizes. It manufactures all aluminium conductors, aluminium conductor steel reinforced (ACSR) conductors and aerial bunched cables and supplying to state electricity boards and private power transmission and distribution companies. It is manufacturing wire rods at
Company FAQs

What is the Sturdy Industries Ltd share price today?

The Sturdy Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.38 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sturdy Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sturdy Industries Ltd is ₹5.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sturdy Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sturdy Industries Ltd is 0 and -0.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sturdy Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sturdy Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sturdy Industries Ltd is ₹0.37 and ₹0.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sturdy Industries Ltd?

Sturdy Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.39%, 3 Years at -5.35%, 1 Year at -26.42%, 6 Month at -13.33%, 3 Month at -2.50% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sturdy Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sturdy Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 12.09 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 87.91 %

