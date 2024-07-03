SectorNon Ferrous Metals
Open₹0.38
Prev. Close₹0.39
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.47
Day's High₹0.38
Day's Low₹0.38
52 Week's High₹0.69
52 Week's Low₹0.37
Book Value₹-13.54
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.75
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
30.25
30.25
30.25
30.25
Preference Capital
116.6
116.6
116.6
116.6
Reserves
-230.27
-224.92
-221.52
-192.12
Net Worth
-83.42
-78.07
-74.67
-45.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
51.18
122.03
210.06
398.58
yoy growth (%)
-58.05
-41.9
-47.29
-5.93
Raw materials
-51.11
-132.36
-214.08
-384.07
As % of sales
99.85
108.46
101.91
96.35
Employee costs
-2.38
-3.48
-3.42
-3.58
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-30.08
-99.17
-25.14
-2.72
Depreciation
-3.02
-3.32
-6.01
-6.86
Tax paid
10.53
25.03
3.63
-1.2
Working capital
45.71
-170.53
9.65
-12.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-58.05
-41.9
-47.29
-5.93
Op profit growth
-86.5
196.49
-1,243.23
-69.71
EBIT growth
-81.36
314.31
-378.31
4.87
Net profit growth
-81.49
636.56
447.77
-66.56
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
469
|22.53
|1,98,167.46
|2,298
|2.77
|7,994
|18.08
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
591.1
|23.67
|1,32,833.56
|1,891
|0.58
|22,262
|303.02
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
208
|13.4
|38,201.94
|1,062.18
|2.4
|4,001.48
|86.33
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
250.4
|60.19
|24,214.28
|101.68
|0.37
|518.19
|24.89
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
2,292.35
|92.06
|16,919.48
|50.58
|0.21
|786.3
|204.26
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Ramesh Gupta
Independent Director
Puja
Managing Director
Shamsher Kumar Sharma
Non Executive Director
Meenu Bhardwaj
Independent Director
Pushpa Devi
Director & CFO
Rajinder Paul Bali
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sturdy Industries Ltd
Summary
Sturdy Industries Ltd was established in 1989 under the name Chemiplast group of industries engaged in manufacturing & supplying AAC, AAAC & ACSR Conductors, ABC Cables, Sprinkler & Drip Irrigation Systems, HDPE & PVC Pipes, Permanent Lubricant HDPE Ducts and Plastic Water Storage Tank. The Company is having manufacturing facilities for the above items in the field of transmission & distribution, building & irrigation.The Company has Two conductor manufacturing units at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh for AAAC, AAC & ACSR and Aerial Bunched Conductors manufacturing and Guwahati, Assam. Total conductor manufacturing capacity is at 30000 Km./Annum of ACSR MOOSE CONDUCTOR. Presently, it operates in four segments, Agriculture, Infrastructure, Power and Telecom. In Agriculture, it is engaged in micro irrigation systems; sprinkler and drip irrigation systems, greenhouse and landscaping, high density polyethylene (HDPE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE) pipes, and floriculture/biotechnology projects. In Infrastructure it provides aluminium composite panels and asbestos-cement (AC) roofing sheets. Apart from this, the company is manufacturing power transmission and distribution conductors in all sizes. It manufactures all aluminium conductors, aluminium conductor steel reinforced (ACSR) conductors and aerial bunched cables and supplying to state electricity boards and private power transmission and distribution companies. It is manufacturing wire rods at
The Sturdy Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.38 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sturdy Industries Ltd is ₹5.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sturdy Industries Ltd is 0 and -0.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sturdy Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sturdy Industries Ltd is ₹0.37 and ₹0.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sturdy Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.39%, 3 Years at -5.35%, 1 Year at -26.42%, 6 Month at -13.33%, 3 Month at -2.50% and 1 Month at 0.00%.
