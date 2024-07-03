iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sturdy Industries Ltd Company Summary

0.37
(-2.63%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Sturdy Industries Ltd Summary

Sturdy Industries Ltd was established in 1989 under the name Chemiplast group of industries engaged in manufacturing & supplying AAC, AAAC & ACSR Conductors, ABC Cables, Sprinkler & Drip Irrigation Systems, HDPE & PVC Pipes, Permanent Lubricant HDPE Ducts and Plastic Water Storage Tank. The Company is having manufacturing facilities for the above items in the field of transmission & distribution, building & irrigation.The Company has Two conductor manufacturing units at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh for AAAC, AAC & ACSR and Aerial Bunched Conductors manufacturing and Guwahati, Assam. Total conductor manufacturing capacity is at 30000 Km./Annum of ACSR MOOSE CONDUCTOR. Presently, it operates in four segments, Agriculture, Infrastructure, Power and Telecom. In Agriculture, it is engaged in micro irrigation systems; sprinkler and drip irrigation systems, greenhouse and landscaping, high density polyethylene (HDPE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE) pipes, and floriculture/biotechnology projects. In Infrastructure it provides aluminium composite panels and asbestos-cement (AC) roofing sheets. Apart from this, the company is manufacturing power transmission and distribution conductors in all sizes. It manufactures all aluminium conductors, aluminium conductor steel reinforced (ACSR) conductors and aerial bunched cables and supplying to state electricity boards and private power transmission and distribution companies. It is manufacturing wire rods at Baddi and selling to cables and conductor manufacturers. In Telecom, it is engaged in optical fiber cable ducts.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.