iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sturdy Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.38
(-2.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sturdy Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

51.18

122.03

210.06

398.58

yoy growth (%)

-58.05

-41.9

-47.29

-5.93

Raw materials

-51.11

-132.36

-214.08

-384.07

As % of sales

99.85

108.46

101.91

96.35

Employee costs

-2.38

-3.48

-3.42

-3.58

As % of sales

4.66

2.85

1.62

0.89

Other costs

-12.8

-98.22

-30.34

-7.62

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25

80.49

14.44

1.91

Operating profit

-15.11

-112.04

-37.79

3.3

OPM

-29.53

-91.81

-17.99

0.82

Depreciation

-3.02

-3.32

-6.01

-6.86

Interest expense

-13.34

-9.33

-3.46

-10.51

Other income

1.41

25.53

22.12

11.34

Profit before tax

-30.08

-99.17

-25.14

-2.72

Taxes

10.53

25.03

3.63

-1.2

Tax rate

-35.02

-25.24

-14.45

44.32

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-19.54

-74.13

-21.5

-3.92

Exceptional items

-9.77

-84.28

0

0

Net profit

-29.32

-158.42

-21.5

-3.92

yoy growth (%)

-81.49

636.56

447.77

-66.56

NPM

-57.28

-129.81

-10.23

-0.98

Sturdy Industrie : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sturdy Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.