|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
51.18
122.03
210.06
398.58
yoy growth (%)
-58.05
-41.9
-47.29
-5.93
Raw materials
-51.11
-132.36
-214.08
-384.07
As % of sales
99.85
108.46
101.91
96.35
Employee costs
-2.38
-3.48
-3.42
-3.58
As % of sales
4.66
2.85
1.62
0.89
Other costs
-12.8
-98.22
-30.34
-7.62
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25
80.49
14.44
1.91
Operating profit
-15.11
-112.04
-37.79
3.3
OPM
-29.53
-91.81
-17.99
0.82
Depreciation
-3.02
-3.32
-6.01
-6.86
Interest expense
-13.34
-9.33
-3.46
-10.51
Other income
1.41
25.53
22.12
11.34
Profit before tax
-30.08
-99.17
-25.14
-2.72
Taxes
10.53
25.03
3.63
-1.2
Tax rate
-35.02
-25.24
-14.45
44.32
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-19.54
-74.13
-21.5
-3.92
Exceptional items
-9.77
-84.28
0
0
Net profit
-29.32
-158.42
-21.5
-3.92
yoy growth (%)
-81.49
636.56
447.77
-66.56
NPM
-57.28
-129.81
-10.23
-0.98
