iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sturdy Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.38
(-2.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sturdy Industries Ltd

Sturdy Industrie FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-30.08

-99.17

-25.14

-2.72

Depreciation

-3.02

-3.32

-6.01

-6.86

Tax paid

10.53

25.03

3.63

-1.2

Working capital

45.71

-170.53

9.65

-12.97

Other operating items

Operating

23.13

-247.99

-17.87

-23.75

Capital expenditure

-17.97

-6.22

0.14

-3.45

Free cash flow

5.16

-254.21

-17.73

-27.21

Equity raised

-384.31

67.78

16.84

38.25

Investing

0

0

0

-0.2

Financing

84.65

-82.28

75.31

21.55

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-294.5

-268.71

74.42

32.39

Sturdy Industrie : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sturdy Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.