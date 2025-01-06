Sturdy Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-30.08
-99.17
-25.14
-2.72
Depreciation
-3.02
-3.32
-6.01
-6.86
Tax paid
10.53
25.03
3.63
-1.2
Working capital
45.71
-170.53
9.65
-12.97
Other operating items
Operating
23.13
-247.99
-17.87
-23.75
Capital expenditure
-17.97
-6.22
0.14
-3.45
Free cash flow
5.16
-254.21
-17.73
-27.21
Equity raised
-384.31
67.78
16.84
38.25
Investing
0
0
0
-0.2
Financing
84.65
-82.28
75.31
21.55
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-294.5
-268.71
74.42
32.39
