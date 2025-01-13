Sturdy Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
30.25
30.25
30.25
30.25
Preference Capital
116.6
116.6
116.6
116.6
Reserves
-230.27
-224.92
-221.52
-192.12
Net Worth
-83.42
-78.07
-74.67
-45.27
Minority Interest
Debt
206.18
209.88
221.7
174.29
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
1.64
Total Liabilities
122.76
131.81
147.03
130.66
Fixed Assets
30.89
35.41
46.69
54.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.31
0.31
0.31
0.31
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
25.04
Networking Capital
91.23
93.49
92.75
44.22
Inventories
0.35
3.15
4.41
8.72
Inventory Days
31.44
26.08
Sundry Debtors
29.83
31.75
38.89
54.48
Debtor Days
277.3
162.94
Other Current Assets
62.19
62.3
58.94
24.88
Sundry Creditors
-0.52
-2.71
-8.51
-42.72
Creditor Days
60.67
127.77
Other Current Liabilities
-0.62
-1
-0.98
-1.14
Cash
0.33
2.61
7.28
7.02
Total Assets
122.76
131.82
147.03
130.66
