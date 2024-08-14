Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

STURDY INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of Resolutional professional with the directors of Sturdy Industries Limited is schedules to be held on Wednesday on 14.08.2024 at the resolutional professional office at Plot No. 06 First Floor State Bank Nagar Pachim Vihar New Delhi- 110063 along with through video conferencing to consider and adopt the unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the company for ther quarter ended 30th June 2024. We are pleased to inform you that the meeting of resolutional professional and the directors (suspended board) of the company held today on 14.08.2024 which commenced at 4:00 P. M. and concluded at 6:30 P. M. interalia approved the unaudited standalone financial results of quarter June 30, 2024 along with Limited review report. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 9 May 2024

STURDY INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve - Consider approve and take on record the audited standalone financial results of the company along with the auditors report for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. - Consider and discuss any other routine matter or business of the company. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the board of directors at their meeting held today i.e. 17th May 2024 which commenced at 03:30 P.M. and concluded at 06:30 P.M. have inter-alia approved the following: The board considered and approved the audited standalone financial results of the company along with the Auditors report for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 as per regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Kindly take the same on record and oblige (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 15 May 2024

PURSUANT TO REGULATION 30 OF THE SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015, WE ARE PLEASED TO INFORM YOU THAT THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT THEIR MEETING HELD TODAY I.E. 15TH MAY 2024 WHICH COMMENCED AT 04:00 P.M. AND CONCLUDED AT 06:30 P.M. HAVE INTER- ALIA APPROVED THE FOLLOWING: 1. TO SHIFT THE REGISTERED OFFICE OF THE COMPANY FROM PLOT NUMBER 45, SECTOR 1, PARWANOO. SOLAN, HIMACHAL PRADESH 173220 TO PLOT NUMBER 57, SECTOR-1, PARWANOO, SOLAN, HIMACHAL PRADESH 173220.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024