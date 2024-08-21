Subh Tex (India) Ltd. was incorporated in November 06th, 1987. Currently, Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing fabric viz suiting & shirting for the domestic and international market. At the same time it trade various textile products which are of high quality and bulk trading.
