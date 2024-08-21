SectorTextiles
Open₹15.7
Prev. Close₹16.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.65
Day's High₹15.7
Day's Low₹15.7
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹6.51
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17.27
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
11
11
11
11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.84
8.41
8.53
8.53
Net Worth
7.16
19.41
19.53
19.53
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
2.86
0.76
1.75
3.05
yoy growth (%)
273.3
-56.37
-42.42
-85.36
Raw materials
-2.7
-0.75
-1.65
-2.9
As % of sales
94.2
98.68
94.02
94.96
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.01
-0.03
-0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-12.24
-0.12
-0.13
-0.27
Depreciation
0
-0.09
-0.18
-0.32
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-18.02
-0.01
-0.01
-0.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
273.3
-56.37
-42.42
-85.36
Op profit growth
47,409.59
-154.36
-11.27
-59.09
EBIT growth
10,618.48
-6.43
-50.12
-119.19
Net profit growth
10,094.11
-12.89
-49.39
354.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
managing director
Vinay Poddar
director
Vinod Bansal
director
Sheela Somnath Kadechkar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Subh Tex India Ltd
Summary
Subh Tex (India) Ltd. was incorporated in November 06th, 1987. Currently, Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing fabric viz suiting & shirting for the domestic and international market. At the same time it trade various textile products which are of high quality and bulk trading.
