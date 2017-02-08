Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
2.86
0.76
1.75
3.05
yoy growth (%)
273.3
-56.37
-42.42
-85.36
Raw materials
-2.7
-0.75
-1.65
-2.9
As % of sales
94.2
98.68
94.02
94.96
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.01
-0.03
-0.06
As % of sales
0.81
2.45
2.14
2.16
Other costs
-12.74
-0.01
-0.01
-0.03
As % of sales (Other Cost)
444.7
2.31
1.06
1.07
Operating profit
-12.6
-0.02
0.04
0.05
OPM
-439.71
-3.45
2.77
1.79
Depreciation
0
-0.09
-0.18
-0.32
Interest expense
0
0
-0.01
-0.02
Other income
0.35
0
0.01
0.02
Profit before tax
-12.24
-0.12
-0.13
-0.27
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-12.24
-0.12
-0.13
-0.27
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-12.24
-0.12
-0.13
-0.27
yoy growth (%)
10,094.11
-12.89
-49.39
354.06
NPM
-427.18
-15.64
-7.83
-8.91
