Subh Tex India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

15.7
(-4.85%)
Feb 8, 2017|09:07:11 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

2.86

0.76

1.75

3.05

yoy growth (%)

273.3

-56.37

-42.42

-85.36

Raw materials

-2.7

-0.75

-1.65

-2.9

As % of sales

94.2

98.68

94.02

94.96

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.01

-0.03

-0.06

As % of sales

0.81

2.45

2.14

2.16

Other costs

-12.74

-0.01

-0.01

-0.03

As % of sales (Other Cost)

444.7

2.31

1.06

1.07

Operating profit

-12.6

-0.02

0.04

0.05

OPM

-439.71

-3.45

2.77

1.79

Depreciation

0

-0.09

-0.18

-0.32

Interest expense

0

0

-0.01

-0.02

Other income

0.35

0

0.01

0.02

Profit before tax

-12.24

-0.12

-0.13

-0.27

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-12.24

-0.12

-0.13

-0.27

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-12.24

-0.12

-0.13

-0.27

yoy growth (%)

10,094.11

-12.89

-49.39

354.06

NPM

-427.18

-15.64

-7.83

-8.91

