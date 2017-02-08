iifl-logo-icon 1
Subh Tex India Ltd Balance Sheet

15.7
(-4.85%)
Feb 8, 2017

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

11

11

11

11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.84

8.41

8.53

8.53

Net Worth

7.16

19.41

19.53

19.53

Minority Interest

Debt

0

12.16

12.16

12.35

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

7.16

31.57

31.69

31.88

Fixed Assets

0

3.3

3.34

3.72

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

3.07

3.12

3.12

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.24

0.24

0.24

Networking Capital

7.16

24.88

24.88

24.68

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

4.5

23.4

23.4

23.4

Debtor Days

573.05

11,123.99

4,853.39

2,794.18

Other Current Assets

2.66

4.71

4.71

4.71

Sundry Creditors

0

-2.87

-2.87

-2.87

Creditor Days

0

1,364.35

595.26

342.7

Other Current Liabilities

0

-0.36

-0.36

-0.56

Cash

0

0.08

0.11

0.12

Total Assets

7.16

31.57

31.69

31.88

