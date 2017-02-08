Subh Tex India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
11
11
11
11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.84
8.41
8.53
8.53
Net Worth
7.16
19.41
19.53
19.53
Minority Interest
Debt
0
12.16
12.16
12.35
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
7.16
31.57
31.69
31.88
Fixed Assets
0
3.3
3.34
3.72
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
3.07
3.12
3.12
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.24
0.24
0.24
Networking Capital
7.16
24.88
24.88
24.68
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
4.5
23.4
23.4
23.4
Debtor Days
573.05
11,123.99
4,853.39
2,794.18
Other Current Assets
2.66
4.71
4.71
4.71
Sundry Creditors
0
-2.87
-2.87
-2.87
Creditor Days
0
1,364.35
595.26
342.7
Other Current Liabilities
0
-0.36
-0.36
-0.56
Cash
0
0.08
0.11
0.12
Total Assets
7.16
31.57
31.69
31.88
