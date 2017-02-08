Subh Tex India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-12.24
-0.12
-0.13
-0.27
Depreciation
0
-0.09
-0.18
-0.32
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-18.02
-0.01
-0.01
-0.37
Other operating items
Operating
-30.26
-0.23
-0.34
-0.98
Capital expenditure
-3.28
-0.49
0.06
-0.05
Free cash flow
-33.54
-0.72
-0.27
-1.04
Equity raised
16.81
17.06
17.19
17.6
Investing
-3.07
-0.05
0
0
Financing
12.16
8.76
23.63
23.89
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-7.64
25.04
40.55
40.45
