Subh Tex India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

15.7
(-4.85%)
Feb 8, 2017

Subh Tex FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-12.24

-0.12

-0.13

-0.27

Depreciation

0

-0.09

-0.18

-0.32

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-18.02

-0.01

-0.01

-0.37

Other operating items

Operating

-30.26

-0.23

-0.34

-0.98

Capital expenditure

-3.28

-0.49

0.06

-0.05

Free cash flow

-33.54

-0.72

-0.27

-1.04

Equity raised

16.81

17.06

17.19

17.6

Investing

-3.07

-0.05

0

0

Financing

12.16

8.76

23.63

23.89

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-7.64

25.04

40.55

40.45

