To,

The Members of

Subway Finance and Investment Company limited.

Report on the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Subway Finance and Investment Company Limited which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2022, and the statement of Profit and Loss, and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2022, the profit and total comprehensive income, its cash flows and changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

a. As per information provided to us & as per notes to financial statements the NBFC License/ Registration has been revoked by RBI due to non- fulfillment of NOF requirement stipulated for running an NBFC. These conditions indicate a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the companys ability to continue as going concern. However, the financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis.

b. Interest Income - Income has been recognized on the basis of conformation received from the parties while actual has not been made during this period. Matter has been qualified in our report & our opinion is only based on confirmation & information provided by the management in this regard.

Furthermore, there are no specific documentation available for changes in rate of interest on the said loan by the NBFC during the said period.

c. Advances and Provisioning - The Company is unable to substitute the recoveries of advances given to parties while pursuing NBFC business. There is no ledger confirmation available on record & interest has not been received by company since long. The company has not classified the said account as NPA and has not made requisite provisions in the books of account. Furthermore, since the NBFC license of the company is revoked all the contractual obligations regarding the Loans & Advances are also high risk.

d. As per explanation provided to us, there was no significant bank transaction throughout the year in one of the current account of the company since it was blocked by income tax department due to recoveries of statutory dues from a director of the company in his personal income tax matter

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2022, and its Profit/Loss for the year ended on that date.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we have provide a separate qualified opinion on these matters.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and financial performance of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements 2020that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the internal financial controls relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirement:

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), as amended, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a. we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. the Balance Sheet and the Statement of Profit and Loss dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2022 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2022 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. "ANNEXURE A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR S REPORT

Independent Auditors Report on Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a) (A) The Company does not have any Property, Plant and Equipment in the books;

(B) The Company does not have any intangible assets in the books.

b) As the company does not have any Property, Plant Equipment in the books, the physical verification at regular intervals is not required to be conducted by the management and hence, the reporting under clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order is not required.

c) The Company does not have any immovable property in its name

d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March 2022 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. In respect of the Companys inventories:

a) The Company being in the service industry does not have any inventory and hence, reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of INR 5 crores, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. The companys principal business is to give loans and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a),(b),(c),(d),(e) and (f) of the Order is not applicable

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

v. Due to revocation of license of NBFC by RBI, during the year under consideration the Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits as envisaged by provisions of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are applicable. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. As informed to us, the maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under subsection (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

a) In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March 2022 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. In respect of the matters required to be reported in clause (ix):

a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) The Company has not applied for any term loans during the year for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. In respect of matters required to be reported in clause (x):

a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given

by the management, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares during the year under review. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. In respect of the matters required to be reported in clause (xi):

a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c) No whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and up to the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xii. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the Company is not a Nidhi Company as prescribed under section 406 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii)(a),(b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. In respect of the matters required to be reported in clause (xiv):

a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, our opinion, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors. Accordingly, provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 and reporting requirement under clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. In respect of the matters required to be reported in clause (xvi):

a) The certificate of registration No. 13.00209 dated 03.03.1998 issued to company is cancelled in terms of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 on 3rd July 2018

b) The company has not conducted any conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) is not applicable to the company.

c) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) and (d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. Provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

"ANNEXURE B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR S REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Subway Finance & Investment CO LTD as of 31st March 2022 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

1. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

Subjet to qualification noted in main audit report read with notes to accounts in our opinion the company has, in all material respects an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2022 based on our audit.

For:

JPC & CO

Chartered Accountants

(Jigna Pranav Chabhadia)

M.NO. 154284

UDIN: 22154284AJVVLG3553

Place: Mumbai

Date: 30 May 2022