SectorFinance
Open₹8.76
Prev. Close₹8.59
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹8.76
Day's Low₹8.76
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹12.29
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.97
P/E28.26
EPS0.31
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
1.1
1.1
1.1
1.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.25
0.25
0.36
0.59
Net Worth
1.35
1.35
1.46
1.69
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.37
0.4
0.03
0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
0.24
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
0.24
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
927.4
|39.02
|5,76,312.93
|3,940.44
|0.6
|15,486.39
|141.6
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
2,017.5
|206.71
|3,22,358.82
|7.57
|0.05
|64.64
|52.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
328.8
|382.33
|2,08,895.98
|97.14
|0.15
|151.53
|39.32
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
138.2
|27.75
|1,80,606.75
|1,681.87
|0.58
|6,723.9
|40.3
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
BAJAJHLDNG
13,878.9
|119.56
|1,54,458.28
|90.72
|0.67
|138.02
|1,740.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Dilip Madhubhai Karelia
Managing Director
Ishan Shah
Director
Bhavana Shah
Director
Sangita Shah
Independent Director
Ajit Jhaveri
Independent Director
Kumarpal Shah
B-101 Eastern Court B Wing 1st,
Vile Parle (E),
Maharashtra - 400057
Tel: 91-022-26165960
Website: -
Email: subwayfinance.co@gmail.com
Unit I Luthra Indus.,
Andheri Kurla Road, SafedPool Andheri(E),
Mumbai - 400072
Tel: 91-22-22641376/22702
Website: www.sharexindia.com
Email: info@sharexindia.com/invstor@sharexindia.com
Summary
Subway Finance & Investment Co. Limited being Non-Banking Financial Company is engaged into business providing finance and advancing short term and long term loans and credits to individuals, companie...
Reports by Subway Finance And Investment Company Ltd
