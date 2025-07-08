iifl-logo
Subway Finance And Investment Company Ltd Share Price Live

8.76
(1.98%)
Apr 6, 2017|12:50:18 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8.76
  • Day's High8.76
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close8.59
  • Day's Low8.76
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E28.26
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value12.29
  • EPS0.31
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.97
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Subway Finance And Investment Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

8.76

Prev. Close

8.59

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

8.76

Day's Low

8.76

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

12.29

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.97

P/E

28.26

EPS

0.31

Divi. Yield

0

Subway Finance And Investment Company Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Subway Finance And Investment Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Subway Finance And Investment Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:20 AM
Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021Sep-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.32%

Non-Promoter- 26.67%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Subway Finance And Investment Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

1.1

1.1

1.1

1.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.25

0.25

0.36

0.59

Net Worth

1.35

1.35

1.46

1.69

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.37

0.4

0.03

0.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2008

Gross Sales

0.24

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

0.24

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0

Subway Finance And Investment Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.4

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,017.5

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.8

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,878.9

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Subway Finance And Investment Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Dilip Madhubhai Karelia

Managing Director

Ishan Shah

Director

Bhavana Shah

Director

Sangita Shah

Independent Director

Ajit Jhaveri

Independent Director

Kumarpal Shah

Registered Office

B-101 Eastern Court B Wing 1st,

Vile Parle (E),

Maharashtra - 400057

Tel: 91-022-26165960

Website: -

Email: subwayfinance.co@gmail.com

Registrar Office

Unit I Luthra Indus.,

Andheri Kurla Road, SafedPool Andheri(E),

Mumbai - 400072

Tel: 91-22-22641376/22702

Website: www.sharexindia.com

Email: info@sharexindia.com/invstor@sharexindia.com

Summary

Subway Finance & Investment Co. Limited being Non-Banking Financial Company is engaged into business providing finance and advancing short term and long term loans and credits to individuals, companie...
Reports by Subway Finance And Investment Company Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Subway Finance And Investment Company Ltd share price today?

The Subway Finance And Investment Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.76 today.

What is the Market Cap of Subway Finance And Investment Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Subway Finance And Investment Company Ltd is ₹0.97 Cr. as of 06 Apr ‘17

What is the PE and PB ratio of Subway Finance And Investment Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Subway Finance And Investment Company Ltd is 28.26 and 0.71 as of 06 Apr ‘17

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Subway Finance And Investment Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Subway Finance And Investment Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Subway Finance And Investment Company Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 06 Apr ‘17

What is the CAGR of Subway Finance And Investment Company Ltd?

Subway Finance And Investment Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.74%, 3 Years at 103.47%, 1 Year at 14.96%, 6 Month at 1.98%, 3 Month at 0.00% and 1 Month at 1.98%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Subway Finance And Investment Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Subway Finance And Investment Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.33 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.67 %

