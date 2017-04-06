Subway Finance And Investment Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
1.1
1.1
1.1
1.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.25
0.25
0.36
0.59
Net Worth
1.35
1.35
1.46
1.69
Minority Interest
Debt
0.07
0.07
0.17
0.35
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.42
1.42
1.63
2.04
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.52
0.23
1.06
2.01
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.56
0.28
1.1
2.1
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.03
-0.03
-0.08
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.38
0.04
Total Assets
0.53
0.24
1.44
2.05
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.