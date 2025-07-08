iifl-logo
Subway Finance & Investment Co. Limited being Non-Banking Financial Company is engaged into business providing finance and advancing short term and long term loans and credits to individuals, companies or association of individuals either on securities such as lands, buildings or part thereof, machinery, plants, chattels, vehicles, shares, debentures, government securities, stock certificates, life insurance policies and unit stock-in-trade or by purchasing, discounting or accepting bills of exchange, promissory notes or other negotiable instruments and to act as underwriters, firm financing acceptance houses, confirming houses, venture capital funds, merchant bankers, or investors. The Company was incorporated in the year February 19th, 1983.

