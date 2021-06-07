Report on the Financial Statements:

We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of SUN SOURCE (INDIA) LIMITED as at 31st March 2018, the Profit & Loss Statement and Cash Flow Statement for the year ended on that date annexed thereto. These Financial Statements are the responsibility of the Companys management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these Financial Statements based on our audit.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements:

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and financial performance of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility:

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Companys preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit

Opinion:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

(a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as on 31st March, 2018;

(b) in the case of the Statement of the Profit & Loss, of the Profit of the Company for the year ended on that date.

(c) in the case of the Cash Flow Statement of the cashflows of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2015 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we report that.

(a) we have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

(b) in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

(c) the Balance Sheet and Statement of Profit and Loss dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) in our opinion, the Balance Sheet and Statement of Profit and Loss, comply with the Accounting Standards referred to in section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 7 of Companies Rule 2014;

(e) on the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2018, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2018, from being appointed as a director in terms of sub-section (2) of section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013

(f) There is nothing to disclose which is having adverse effect on the functioning of the Company

(g) With respect to the other matters included in the Auditors Report and to our best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. the Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position

b. the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses

c. there were no amounts which required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

ANNEXURE TO AUDITORS REPORT

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2015 issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013, we give below a statement on the matters specified in the said Order.

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing the description, classification, location, original cost and quantity of the Fixed Assets;

(b) As informed to us, the Fixed Assets have been physically verified by the management during the year. We are informed that no material discrepancies were noticed by the management on such verification.

(c) Based on our audit procedures, and the information and explanations given by the management, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

(ii) The Company does not have inventory during the year.

(iii) The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to Companies, Firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence the provisions of Sub-Clause (a) (b) and (c) are not applicable to the company.

(iv) The company has not granted any loan, made investment or provided any guarantee and security falling under the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not taken any deposits, from directives issued by the Reserve Bank Of India and as per the provisions of the Section 73 and 76 of the Companies Act,2013

(vi) As per the information and explanation given to us in respect of the class of the industry the company falls under, the maintenance of cost records have not been prescribed by the Central Government under section 148(1 )(d) of the Companies Act 2013.

(vii) (a) The Company is generally regular in depositing where applicable, undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Welath tax, Customs Duty, Excie Duty, Cess,

Service Tax, value Added Tax and other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. There are no undisputed statutory dues as at 31st March, 2018 which are outstanding for a period exceeding six months from the date it becomes payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no pending dues related to sales tax/ income tax/ customs duty/ wealth tax/ excise duty and Cess, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) Based on our audit procedures and on the information and explanations given by the management we are of the opinion that the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to any financial institutions, bank and debenture holders as at the Balance Sheet date.

(ix) The company has not availed any term loan from Bank and Financial Institutions during the year.

(x) During the course of our examination of the Books and records of the company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted accounting practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us we have neither come across any instance of material fraud on or by the company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by the management.

(xi) According to the information and explanation given to us no remuneration is paid during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the Nidhi Rules, 2014.

(xiii) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us all, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with the sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013.if applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under the review.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and no provisions of Section 192 of Companies Act, 2013 have been violated.

(xV) The Company is not a NBFC, hence no registration under the section 45-IA under the perview of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 is applicable.

For Joshi Jain and Co

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Registration No 128820W

Sd/-

Sachin Joshi

Proprietor

Membership No 119560

Place : Vadodara

Date : 30th May, 2018

ANNEXURE TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF SUN SOURCE (INDIA) LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 ofSection 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SUN SOURCE (INDIA) LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2018 in conjunction with our audit of standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2018, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Joshi Jain & Co.

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Registration No 128802W

Sd/-

Sachin Joshi

Proprietor

Membership No 119560

Place : Vadodara

Date : 30th May, 2018.