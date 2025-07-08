iifl-logo
Sun Source India Ltd Share Price Live

2.56
(4.92%)
Jun 7, 2021|03:43:49 PM

  • Open2.56
  • Day's High2.56
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close2.44
  • Day's Low2.56
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value5.86
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.68
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sun Source India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sun Source India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Sun Source (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sun Source (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:49 PM
Dec-2019Sep-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 19.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 19.84%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 80.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sun Source India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

11.46

11.46

11.46

11.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.27

-3.99

-3.74

-3.28

Net Worth

7.19

7.47

7.72

8.18

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0.66

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-70.17

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.66

As % of sales

0

0

0

99.8

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.01

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-0.28

-0.25

-0.45

-0.22

Depreciation

-0.15

-0.16

-0.17

-0.18

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.08

1.82

-0.02

-0.31

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

-70.17

Op profit growth

-67.94

47.29

687.23

-1.13

EBIT growth

133.05

-72.68

104.17

-6.6

Net profit growth

11.13

-42.72

104.18

-6.66

No Record Found

Sun Source India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NTPC Ltd

NTPC

343.2

16.943,32,789.585,778.142.4343,903.65166.69

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

POWERGRID

297.85

18.042,77,018.484,336.173.0210,982.5599.15

Adani Power Ltd

ADANIPOWER

599.7

19.862,31,300.632,358.65012,201.02107.4

Adani Green Energy Ltd

ADANIGREEN

992.1

218.041,60,977.778306,46366.77

Tata Power Company Ltd

TATAPOWER

400.85

41.321,28,085.19409.110.625,964.8857.47

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sun Source India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Dinesh Velji Patel

Independent Director

Ikshit Manishbhai Amin

Chairperson

Priti Kurendu Amin

Whole-time Director

Priti Gajjar

Registered Office

One-Sonal Indl Estate (Khoda),

Sanand Viramgam Highway,

Gujarat - 382170

Tel: 91-0265-2581521/9979876999

Website: http://www.sunsourceindia.in

Email: info@sunsource.in

Registrar Office

9 ShivShakti Indl Es,

J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: 91-22-23016761/8261

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

The Ahmedabad-based Sun Source (India) was promoted by R S Patel, et al, in 1992. The company went into public issue on February,1994 to set up its project for the exclusive marketing of solar photovo...
Reports by Sun Source India Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Sun Source India Ltd share price today?

The Sun Source India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.56 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sun Source India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sun Source India Ltd is ₹3.68 Cr. as of 07 Jun ‘21

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sun Source India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sun Source India Ltd is 0 and 0.44 as of 07 Jun ‘21

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sun Source India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sun Source India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sun Source India Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 07 Jun ‘21

What is the CAGR of Sun Source India Ltd?

Sun Source India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.04%, 3 Years at -18.16%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 45.45%, 3 Month at 39.89% and 1 Month at 20.75%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sun Source India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sun Source India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 19.84 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 80.15 %

