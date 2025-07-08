Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPower Generation & Distribution
Open₹2.56
Prev. Close₹2.44
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹2.56
Day's Low₹2.56
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹5.86
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.68
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
11.46
11.46
11.46
11.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.27
-3.99
-3.74
-3.28
Net Worth
7.19
7.47
7.72
8.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0.66
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-70.17
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.66
As % of sales
0
0
0
99.8
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.28
-0.25
-0.45
-0.22
Depreciation
-0.15
-0.16
-0.17
-0.18
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.08
1.82
-0.02
-0.31
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
-70.17
Op profit growth
-67.94
47.29
687.23
-1.13
EBIT growth
133.05
-72.68
104.17
-6.6
Net profit growth
11.13
-42.72
104.18
-6.66
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NTPC Ltd
NTPC
343.2
|16.94
|3,32,789.58
|5,778.14
|2.43
|43,903.65
|166.69
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
297.85
|18.04
|2,77,018.48
|4,336.17
|3.02
|10,982.55
|99.15
Adani Power Ltd
ADANIPOWER
599.7
|19.86
|2,31,300.63
|2,358.65
|0
|12,201.02
|107.4
Adani Green Energy Ltd
ADANIGREEN
992.1
|218.04
|1,60,977.77
|83
|0
|6,463
|66.77
Tata Power Company Ltd
TATAPOWER
400.85
|41.32
|1,28,085.19
|409.11
|0.62
|5,964.88
|57.47
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Dinesh Velji Patel
Independent Director
Ikshit Manishbhai Amin
Chairperson
Priti Kurendu Amin
Whole-time Director
Priti Gajjar
One-Sonal Indl Estate (Khoda),
Sanand Viramgam Highway,
Gujarat - 382170
Tel: 91-0265-2581521/9979876999
Website: http://www.sunsourceindia.in
Email: info@sunsource.in
9 ShivShakti Indl Es,
J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,
Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: 91-22-23016761/8261
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
The Ahmedabad-based Sun Source (India) was promoted by R S Patel, et al, in 1992. The company went into public issue on February,1994 to set up its project for the exclusive marketing of solar photovo...
Read More
Reports by Sun Source India Ltd
