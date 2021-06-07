Sun Source India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.28
-0.25
-0.45
-0.22
Depreciation
-0.15
-0.16
-0.17
-0.18
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.08
1.82
-0.02
-0.31
Other operating items
Operating
-0.52
1.39
-0.64
-0.71
Capital expenditure
0
-0.29
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.52
1.1
-0.64
-0.71
Equity raised
-7.97
-7.47
-6.56
-6.11
Investing
0
0.01
-0.01
-0.36
Financing
0.27
1.5
2.81
2.82
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-8.22
-4.85
-4.41
-4.37
No Record Found
