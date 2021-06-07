Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0.66
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-70.17
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.66
As % of sales
0
0
0
99.8
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Other costs
-0.11
-0.38
-0.27
-0.03
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
5.39
Operating profit
-0.12
-0.4
-0.27
-0.03
OPM
0
0
0
-5.19
Depreciation
-0.15
-0.16
-0.17
-0.18
Interest expense
-7.28
-0.13
0
-8.07
Other income
0
0.44
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.28
-0.25
-0.45
-0.22
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.28
-0.25
-0.45
-0.22
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.28
-0.25
-0.45
-0.22
yoy growth (%)
11.13
-42.72
104.18
-6.66
NPM
0
0
0
-33.03
