Sun Source India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
11.46
11.46
11.46
11.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.27
-3.99
-3.74
-3.28
Net Worth
7.19
7.47
7.72
8.18
Minority Interest
Debt
0.16
0.11
1.39
1.42
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
7.35
7.58
9.11
9.6
Fixed Assets
5.06
5.22
5.64
5.82
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.27
2.34
3.44
3.75
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
3.94
3.92
3.69
3.97
Sundry Creditors
-0.04
-0.04
-0.05
-0.02
Creditor Days
0
0
0
10.9
Other Current Liabilities
-1.63
-1.54
-0.2
-0.2
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.02
Total Assets
7.35
7.58
9.1
9.6
