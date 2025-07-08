Sun Source India Ltd Summary

The Ahmedabad-based Sun Source (India) was promoted by R S Patel, et al, in 1992. The company went into public issue on February,1994 to set up its project for the exclusive marketing of solar photovolataic power plants and wind energy generator systems. It entered into collaborations with Sun Energy Development International, US, for SPV power plants, and with Cannon Engineering for WEG systems. The project was delayed by more than a year. Initially, the company had planned to import these systems from overseas suppliers. It only undertook the job of assembly, erection, testing and commissioning of the plants. The company offered rights in Jul.95 to part-finance manufacturing facilities for wind turbines and solar power plants. It has acquired wind-land sites in Gujarat and Tamilnadu for potential customers and has arranged for multiple sources of import supplies of turbine components to remain competitive and to have access to international state-of-the-art wind power technology. In 95-96, the company was awarded the project of 50 MW Solar Photovoltaic Power Plant Dist. Badmer through Global Competitive TenderBidding by the Govt. of Rajasthan. Similar project has also been given to ENRON of U. S. A. of 50MW Capacity in Jaisalmer District.The Company has been striving hard for project funding in short term as well as long term to implement 50,000 KW (50 MW) Solar PV Power Plant project at village Agoria, Dist : Badmer, Rajasthan. The Company at present has two offer, one for the short term and one for the long term project funding under active consideration and negotiations. The long term offer involves joint venture with our company to implement the entire project with funds (US Dollars 150 Million) arranged by the joint venture partners.