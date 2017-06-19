To,

The Members of,

Sunrise Asian Limited.

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Sunrise Asian Limited which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2014, and the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flows for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that are operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 43(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Companys preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements inorder to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matters described in the basis of Qualified Opinion paragraph, the financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2015;

b) in the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the loss for the period ended on that date; and

c) in the case of Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the period ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2015,("the order") issued by the central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit & Loss and the CashFlow Statement comply with the Accounting Standards referred to in Section 211(3C) of the Act read with the General Circular 15/2013 dated September 13, 2013 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs; and

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2015, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,

2015, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013.

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in Paragraph (1) of our Report of even date)

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) As explained to us, all the fixed assets have been physically verified by the management during the period and no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

(c) During the year, the Company has not disposed off any fixed assets.

(a) (a) As explained to us, inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business.

(c) In our opinion and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company is generally maintaining proper records of its inventories. No material discrepancy was noticed on physical verification of stocks by the management as compared to book records.

(iii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company has not granted loan to any party listed in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Thus sub clause (b), (c) and (d) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company has not taken loans from any party listed in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Thus sub Clause (f) and (g) of the order are not applicable to the company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the size of the Company and nature of its business with regard to purchases of fixed assets and for the sale of services. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no continuing failure to correct major weaknesses in internal control.

(v) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the particulars of contracts and arrangements referred to in section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been entered in the register required to be maintained under that section.

(vi) During the year, the Company has not accepted any deposits. As such, the compliance with directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of section 73 and 78 the Act and the rules framed there under are not applicable.

(vii) As per information and explanations given by the management, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with its size and the nature of its business.

(viii) As per information and explanation given by the management, maintenance of cost records has not been prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies the Act, 2013.

(ix) (a) According to the records of the company, undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Investor Education and Protection Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income- tax, Sales-tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, cess to the extent applicable and any other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us there were no outstanding statutory dues as on 31st of March, 2015 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no amounts payable in respect of income tax, wealth tax, service tax, sales tax, customs duty and excise duty which have not been deposited on account of any disputes.

(x) The Company does not have any accumulated losses at the end of the financial year. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit, though it has incurred cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xi) Based on our audit procedures and on the information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a financial institution, bank or debenture holders.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted loans and advances on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.

(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is not a chit fund, nidhi or mutual benefit fund/society. Therefore, the provisions of clause 4(xiii) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2003 are not applicable to the Company.

(xiv) The Company has kept adequate records of transactions and contracts in respect of dealing or trading in shares, securities, debentures and other investment made by company and timely entries have been made therein. The Companys investments are held in its own name.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any corporate guarantee for loan taken by others from bank or financial institution.

(xvi) Based on the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Balance Sheet of the Company as at 31st March, 2015, we report that the company has not raised any term loan during the year.

(xvii) Based on the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Balance Sheet of the Company as at 31st March, 2015, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term investment by the Company.

(xviii) Based on the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given to us by the management, we report that the Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares during the year to the parties covered under section 189 of the Act.

(xix) The Company did not have any outstanding debentures during the year.

(xx) The Company has not raised any money by way of public issues during the year.

(xxi) Based on the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given to us, we report that no fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by the management.