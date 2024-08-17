iifl-logo-icon 1
Sunrise Asian Ltd Share Price

2.21
(-1.78%)
Jun 19, 2017|02:59:29 PM

Sunrise Asian Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

2.21

Prev. Close

2.25

Turnover(Lac.)

1.58

Day's High

2.21

Day's Low

2.21

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

17.08

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.09

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sunrise Asian Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Sunrise Asian Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sunrise Asian Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:58 AM
Jun-2016Mar-2016Dec-2015Sep-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 18.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 18.49%

Non-Promoter- 11.27%

Institutions: 11.26%

Non-Institutions: 70.23%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sunrise Asian Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

45.66

45.66

45.66

4.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

33.57

32.61

32.21

-4.43

Net Worth

79.23

78.27

77.87

-0.17

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

169.88

113.45

73.83

0.38

yoy growth (%)

49.73

53.66

19,273.08

-39.74

Raw materials

-167.76

-111.77

-72.5

-0.33

As % of sales

98.75

98.51

98.19

87.77

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.27

-0.49

-0.02

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

1.45

1.03

0.4

0

Depreciation

0

-0.04

-0.04

0

Tax paid

-0.5

-0.33

-0.12

0

Working capital

-15

3.02

11.04

-0.36

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

49.73

53.66

19,273.08

-39.74

Op profit growth

4.61

144.57

-8,560.35

-66.71

EBIT growth

41.11

156.82

-7,844.94

-106.4

Net profit growth

36.97

152.15

-5,422.27

-109.78

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

172.68

113.45

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

172.68

113.45

Other Operating Income

0.42

0

Other Income

0

0

Sunrise Asian Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sunrise Asian Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Mahesh Keshar Deo Joshi

Whole Time Director & CFO

Nitesh Ranjan

Whole-time Director

Arunesh

Independent Director

Sonal Gosia

Chairman

Ram Sakhi Kumari

Director

Dheeraj Kumar Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sunrise Asian Ltd

Summary

Sunrise Asian Limited, is a fast growing, profitable company that is involved in the core business of trading in textiles, chemicals, and precious metals in both the domestic as well as global markets. It is a cash rich, fast growing entity that is poised to fast track its growth. The Company was originally incorporated as Dhir Trading & Agencies Ltd., in November 1981, and was engaged in general trading and exports of various commodities. The Company was merged with Sunrise Soaps and Chemicals Ltd in the year 1997 and the name was changed to Sunrise Asian Ltd. Presently, Companys core business activities are trading in textiles, chemicals and precious metals in domestic as well as in international markets. The Company has chalked out ambitious plan to expand the trading activities to more international markets.In the fiercely competitive field of high volume, low margin international trade, Sunrise Asian has proven capabilities. While keeping our trajectory of the trading business intact, Sunrise Asian today is a transformed entity with the acquisition of five successful and profitable Indus Group companies. This consolidation will add to Sunrise Asians business potential and raise its operating margins, to the benefit of all stakeholders. The newly acquired companies will benefit from access to the cash rich Sunrise Asians coffers which has reserves close to Rs. 80 crores. The availability of funding will ensure that each of these businesses can plan their scale up and make
ATTENTION INVESTORS

