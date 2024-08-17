SectorTrading
Open₹2.21
Prev. Close₹2.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.58
Day's High₹2.21
Day's Low₹2.21
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹17.08
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.09
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
45.66
45.66
45.66
4.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
33.57
32.61
32.21
-4.43
Net Worth
79.23
78.27
77.87
-0.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
169.88
113.45
73.83
0.38
yoy growth (%)
49.73
53.66
19,273.08
-39.74
Raw materials
-167.76
-111.77
-72.5
-0.33
As % of sales
98.75
98.51
98.19
87.77
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.27
-0.49
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
1.45
1.03
0.4
0
Depreciation
0
-0.04
-0.04
0
Tax paid
-0.5
-0.33
-0.12
0
Working capital
-15
3.02
11.04
-0.36
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
49.73
53.66
19,273.08
-39.74
Op profit growth
4.61
144.57
-8,560.35
-66.71
EBIT growth
41.11
156.82
-7,844.94
-106.4
Net profit growth
36.97
152.15
-5,422.27
-109.78
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
172.68
113.45
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
172.68
113.45
Other Operating Income
0.42
0
Other Income
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Mahesh Keshar Deo Joshi
Whole Time Director & CFO
Nitesh Ranjan
Whole-time Director
Arunesh
Independent Director
Sonal Gosia
Chairman
Ram Sakhi Kumari
Director
Dheeraj Kumar Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sunrise Asian Ltd
Summary
Sunrise Asian Limited, is a fast growing, profitable company that is involved in the core business of trading in textiles, chemicals, and precious metals in both the domestic as well as global markets. It is a cash rich, fast growing entity that is poised to fast track its growth. The Company was originally incorporated as Dhir Trading & Agencies Ltd., in November 1981, and was engaged in general trading and exports of various commodities. The Company was merged with Sunrise Soaps and Chemicals Ltd in the year 1997 and the name was changed to Sunrise Asian Ltd. Presently, Companys core business activities are trading in textiles, chemicals and precious metals in domestic as well as in international markets. The Company has chalked out ambitious plan to expand the trading activities to more international markets.In the fiercely competitive field of high volume, low margin international trade, Sunrise Asian has proven capabilities. While keeping our trajectory of the trading business intact, Sunrise Asian today is a transformed entity with the acquisition of five successful and profitable Indus Group companies. This consolidation will add to Sunrise Asians business potential and raise its operating margins, to the benefit of all stakeholders. The newly acquired companies will benefit from access to the cash rich Sunrise Asians coffers which has reserves close to Rs. 80 crores. The availability of funding will ensure that each of these businesses can plan their scale up and make
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.