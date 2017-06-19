Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
169.88
113.45
73.83
0.38
yoy growth (%)
49.73
53.66
19,273.08
-39.74
Raw materials
-167.76
-111.77
-72.5
-0.33
As % of sales
98.75
98.51
98.19
87.77
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.27
-0.49
-0.02
As % of sales
0.06
0.24
0.67
7.14
Other costs
-0.87
-0.33
-0.39
-0.02
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.51
0.29
0.53
6.43
Operating profit
1.12
1.07
0.43
0
OPM
0.66
0.94
0.59
-1.35
Depreciation
0
-0.04
-0.04
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.33
0
0
0
Profit before tax
1.45
1.03
0.4
0
Taxes
-0.5
-0.33
-0.12
0
Tax rate
-34.51
-32.53
-31.28
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.95
0.69
0.27
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.95
0.69
0.27
0
yoy growth (%)
36.97
152.15
-5,422.27
-109.78
NPM
0.56
0.61
0.37
-1.35
