Sunrise Asian Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.21
(-1.78%)
Jun 19, 2017|02:59:29 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

169.88

113.45

73.83

0.38

yoy growth (%)

49.73

53.66

19,273.08

-39.74

Raw materials

-167.76

-111.77

-72.5

-0.33

As % of sales

98.75

98.51

98.19

87.77

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.27

-0.49

-0.02

As % of sales

0.06

0.24

0.67

7.14

Other costs

-0.87

-0.33

-0.39

-0.02

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.51

0.29

0.53

6.43

Operating profit

1.12

1.07

0.43

0

OPM

0.66

0.94

0.59

-1.35

Depreciation

0

-0.04

-0.04

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.33

0

0

0

Profit before tax

1.45

1.03

0.4

0

Taxes

-0.5

-0.33

-0.12

0

Tax rate

-34.51

-32.53

-31.28

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.95

0.69

0.27

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.95

0.69

0.27

0

yoy growth (%)

36.97

152.15

-5,422.27

-109.78

NPM

0.56

0.61

0.37

-1.35

