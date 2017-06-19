Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
52.22
Op profit growth
-93.5
EBIT growth
-96.69
Net profit growth
-239.04
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0.04
0.94
EBIT margin
0.01
0.9
Net profit margin
-0.55
0.61
RoCE
0.04
RoNW
-0.31
RoA
-0.28
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0.15
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.3
0.14
Book value per share
16.78
17.14
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
3,274.66
P/CEPS
-1,959.96
3,435.22
P/B
35.52
28.65
EV/EBIDTA
5,980.98
2,095
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
91.65
-32.53
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
209.16
Inventory days
12.9
Creditor days
-198.3
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.06
0
Net debt / equity
0.07
0.07
Net debt / op. profit
84.5
5.5
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-97.96
-98.51
Employee costs
-0.99
-0.24
Other costs
-1
-0.29
No Record Found
