iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sunrise Asian Ltd Key Ratios

2.21
(-1.78%)
Jun 19, 2017|02:59:29 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sunrise Asian Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

52.22

Op profit growth

-93.5

EBIT growth

-96.69

Net profit growth

-239.04

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0.04

0.94

EBIT margin

0.01

0.9

Net profit margin

-0.55

0.61

RoCE

0.04

RoNW

-0.31

RoA

-0.28

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0.15

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.3

0.14

Book value per share

16.78

17.14

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

3,274.66

P/CEPS

-1,959.96

3,435.22

P/B

35.52

28.65

EV/EBIDTA

5,980.98

2,095

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

91.65

-32.53

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

209.16

Inventory days

12.9

Creditor days

-198.3

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.06

0

Net debt / equity

0.07

0.07

Net debt / op. profit

84.5

5.5

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-97.96

-98.51

Employee costs

-0.99

-0.24

Other costs

-1

-0.29

Sunrise Asian Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sunrise Asian Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.