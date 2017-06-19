Sunrise Asian Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
45.66
45.66
45.66
4.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
33.57
32.61
32.21
-4.43
Net Worth
79.23
78.27
77.87
-0.17
Minority Interest
Debt
4.42
5.94
5.43
0.06
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
83.66
84.21
83.3
-0.11
Fixed Assets
0.08
0.08
0.13
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
19.72
6.82
6.82
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
63.73
77.27
76.22
-0.11
Inventories
0
6.6
6.65
0
Inventory Days
0
21.23
32.87
0
Sundry Debtors
110.18
85.18
55.31
0.81
Debtor Days
236.72
274.02
273.41
775.72
Other Current Assets
67.21
67.65
68.22
0.42
Sundry Creditors
-109.2
-78.16
-50.55
-1.3
Creditor Days
234.61
251.44
249.88
1,244.99
Other Current Liabilities
-4.46
-4
-3.41
-0.04
Cash
0.13
0.04
0.13
0
Total Assets
83.66
84.21
83.3
-0.11
