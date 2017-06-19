iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sunrise Asian Ltd Balance Sheet

2.21
(-1.78%)
Jun 19, 2017|02:59:29 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sunrise Asian Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

45.66

45.66

45.66

4.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

33.57

32.61

32.21

-4.43

Net Worth

79.23

78.27

77.87

-0.17

Minority Interest

Debt

4.42

5.94

5.43

0.06

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

83.66

84.21

83.3

-0.11

Fixed Assets

0.08

0.08

0.13

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

19.72

6.82

6.82

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

63.73

77.27

76.22

-0.11

Inventories

0

6.6

6.65

0

Inventory Days

0

21.23

32.87

0

Sundry Debtors

110.18

85.18

55.31

0.81

Debtor Days

236.72

274.02

273.41

775.72

Other Current Assets

67.21

67.65

68.22

0.42

Sundry Creditors

-109.2

-78.16

-50.55

-1.3

Creditor Days

234.61

251.44

249.88

1,244.99

Other Current Liabilities

-4.46

-4

-3.41

-0.04

Cash

0.13

0.04

0.13

0

Total Assets

83.66

84.21

83.3

-0.11

Sunrise Asian Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sunrise Asian Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.