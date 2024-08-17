iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sunrise Asian Ltd Quarterly Results

2.21
(-1.78%)
Jun 19, 2017|02:59:29 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2015Sept-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014

Gross Sales

34.86

32.43

30.84

52.33

39.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

34.86

32.43

30.84

52.33

39.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0.42

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Income

34.86

32.43

30.84

52.75

39.55

Total Expenditure

36.18

32.69

29.61

54.99

38.49

PBIDT

-1.33

-0.26

1.23

-2.24

1.06

Interest

0

0

0.06

-0.79

0.52

PBDT

-1.33

-0.26

1.17

-1.46

0.54

Depreciation

0

0

0.11

0.37

0.02

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.1

0.07

0.2

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.33

-0.26

0.97

-1.9

0.32

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.33

-0.26

0.97

-1.9

0.32

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.33

-0.26

0.97

-1.9

0.32

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.29

-0.06

0.21

0

0.07

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

45.66

45.66

45.66

45.66

45.66

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

3,55,80,277

3,67,54,372

3,61,24,243

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

81.49

80.49

79.11

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

84,50,108

89,08,689

95,38,817

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

100

100

100

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

18.51

19.51

20.89

0

PBIDTM(%)

-3.81

-0.8

3.98

-4.28

2.68

PBDTM(%)

-3.81

-0.8

3.79

-2.78

1.36

PATM(%)

-3.81

-0.8

3.14

-3.63

0.8

Sunrise Asian Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sunrise Asian Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.