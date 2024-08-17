Sunrise Asian Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2015
|Sept-2015
|Jun-2015
|Mar-2015
|Dec-2014
Gross Sales
34.86
32.43
30.84
52.33
39.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
34.86
32.43
30.84
52.33
39.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0.42
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
34.86
32.43
30.84
52.75
39.55
Total Expenditure
36.18
32.69
29.61
54.99
38.49
PBIDT
-1.33
-0.26
1.23
-2.24
1.06
Interest
0
0
0.06
-0.79
0.52
PBDT
-1.33
-0.26
1.17
-1.46
0.54
Depreciation
0
0
0.11
0.37
0.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.1
0.07
0.2
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.33
-0.26
0.97
-1.9
0.32
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.33
-0.26
0.97
-1.9
0.32
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.33
-0.26
0.97
-1.9
0.32
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.29
-0.06
0.21
0
0.07
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
45.66
45.66
45.66
45.66
45.66
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
3,55,80,277
3,67,54,372
3,61,24,243
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
81.49
80.49
79.11
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
84,50,108
89,08,689
95,38,817
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
100
100
100
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
18.51
19.51
20.89
0
PBIDTM(%)
-3.81
-0.8
3.98
-4.28
2.68
PBDTM(%)
-3.81
-0.8
3.79
-2.78
1.36
PATM(%)
-3.81
-0.8
3.14
-3.63
0.8
