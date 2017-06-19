Sunrise Asian Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
1.45
1.03
0.4
0
Depreciation
0
-0.04
-0.04
0
Tax paid
-0.5
-0.33
-0.12
0
Working capital
-15
3.02
11.04
-0.36
Other operating items
Operating
-14.04
3.67
11.27
-0.36
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.17
0
Free cash flow
-14.04
3.67
11.44
-0.36
Equity raised
65.22
146.92
68.9
-8.85
Investing
12.9
0
6.82
0
Financing
10.36
11.37
5.49
0.06
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
74.43
161.96
92.65
-9.16
