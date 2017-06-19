iifl-logo-icon 1
Sunrise Asian Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.21
(-1.78%)
Jun 19, 2017

QUICKLINKS FOR Sunrise Asian Ltd

Sunrise Asian Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

1.45

1.03

0.4

0

Depreciation

0

-0.04

-0.04

0

Tax paid

-0.5

-0.33

-0.12

0

Working capital

-15

3.02

11.04

-0.36

Other operating items

Operating

-14.04

3.67

11.27

-0.36

Capital expenditure

0

0

0.17

0

Free cash flow

-14.04

3.67

11.44

-0.36

Equity raised

65.22

146.92

68.9

-8.85

Investing

12.9

0

6.82

0

Financing

10.36

11.37

5.49

0.06

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

74.43

161.96

92.65

-9.16

Sunrise Asian Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

