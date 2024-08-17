Sunrise Asian Ltd Summary

Sunrise Asian Limited, is a fast growing, profitable company that is involved in the core business of trading in textiles, chemicals, and precious metals in both the domestic as well as global markets. It is a cash rich, fast growing entity that is poised to fast track its growth. The Company was originally incorporated as Dhir Trading & Agencies Ltd., in November 1981, and was engaged in general trading and exports of various commodities. The Company was merged with Sunrise Soaps and Chemicals Ltd in the year 1997 and the name was changed to Sunrise Asian Ltd. Presently, Companys core business activities are trading in textiles, chemicals and precious metals in domestic as well as in international markets. The Company has chalked out ambitious plan to expand the trading activities to more international markets.In the fiercely competitive field of high volume, low margin international trade, Sunrise Asian has proven capabilities. While keeping our trajectory of the trading business intact, Sunrise Asian today is a transformed entity with the acquisition of five successful and profitable Indus Group companies. This consolidation will add to Sunrise Asians business potential and raise its operating margins, to the benefit of all stakeholders. The newly acquired companies will benefit from access to the cash rich Sunrise Asians coffers which has reserves close to Rs. 80 crores. The availability of funding will ensure that each of these businesses can plan their scale up and make rapid progress.