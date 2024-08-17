Super Domestic Machines Ltd Summary

Super Domestic Machines was incorporated on 22 Mar.95. It was promoted by Girish M Modi, Sudhama C Batra and Jagdish Patel. Thereafter, Jagdish Patel resigned from the Board due to preoccupation.The company set up a project in the Mehsana district of Gujarat to manuacture domestic / home appliances like coffee or tea makers, mixer grinder, portable blenders, soda maker machines, ice-cream maker machines and electronic gas lighters. It came out with a public issue of 45 lac equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 4.50 cr, in Mar.96 to part-finance the project.