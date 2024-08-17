iifl-logo-icon 1
Super Domestic Machines Ltd Share Price

0.38
(-2.56%)
Oct 22, 2019|11:49:54 AM

Super Domestic Machines Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

0.38

Prev. Close

0.39

Turnover(Lac.)

0.07

Day's High

0.38

Day's Low

0.38

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-0.41

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.16

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Super Domestic Machines Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Super Domestic Machines Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Super Domestic Machines Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:58 AM
Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019Sep-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 2.74%

Non-Promoter- 97.25%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 97.25%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Super Domestic Machines Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

4.33

4.33

4.33

4.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.51

-4.48

-4.48

-4.47

Net Worth

-0.18

-0.15

-0.15

-0.14

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

3.55

1.27

1.15

yoy growth (%)

-100

179.33

9.87

5.22

Raw materials

0

-6.33

-1.2

-0.94

As % of sales

0

178.24

95.01

81.16

Employee costs

0

-0.03

-0.01

-0.02

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-0.02

-2.87

0.01

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

2.27

-3.37

-0.28

-0.09

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

179.33

9.87

5.22

Op profit growth

-99.08

-79,484.86

-122.09

-218.43

EBIT growth

-99.09

-16,670.08

97.94

-14.02

Net profit growth

-99.13

-17,545.57

-101.98

-12,506.39

No Record Found

Super Domestic Machines Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,399.05

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,698.4

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,831.6

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,543.05

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,336.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Super Domestic Machines Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Ankuarkumar Thakorbhai Patel

Independent Director

Pragnesh Himmatlal Yagnik

Managing Director

Pradeep Bhatt

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Super Domestic Machines Ltd

Summary

Super Domestic Machines was incorporated on 22 Mar.95. It was promoted by Girish M Modi, Sudhama C Batra and Jagdish Patel. Thereafter, Jagdish Patel resigned from the Board due to preoccupation.The company set up a project in the Mehsana district of Gujarat to manuacture domestic / home appliances like coffee or tea makers, mixer grinder, portable blenders, soda maker machines, ice-cream maker machines and electronic gas lighters. It came out with a public issue of 45 lac equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 4.50 cr, in Mar.96 to part-finance the project.
