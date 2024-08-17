Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹0.38
Prev. Close₹0.39
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.07
Day's High₹0.38
Day's Low₹0.38
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-0.41
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.16
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
4.33
4.33
4.33
4.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.51
-4.48
-4.48
-4.47
Net Worth
-0.18
-0.15
-0.15
-0.14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
3.55
1.27
1.15
yoy growth (%)
-100
179.33
9.87
5.22
Raw materials
0
-6.33
-1.2
-0.94
As % of sales
0
178.24
95.01
81.16
Employee costs
0
-0.03
-0.01
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.02
-2.87
0.01
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2.27
-3.37
-0.28
-0.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
179.33
9.87
5.22
Op profit growth
-99.08
-79,484.86
-122.09
-218.43
EBIT growth
-99.09
-16,670.08
97.94
-14.02
Net profit growth
-99.13
-17,545.57
-101.98
-12,506.39
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,399.05
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,698.4
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,831.6
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,543.05
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,336.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Ankuarkumar Thakorbhai Patel
Independent Director
Pragnesh Himmatlal Yagnik
Managing Director
Pradeep Bhatt
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Super Domestic Machines Ltd
Summary
Super Domestic Machines was incorporated on 22 Mar.95. It was promoted by Girish M Modi, Sudhama C Batra and Jagdish Patel. Thereafter, Jagdish Patel resigned from the Board due to preoccupation.The company set up a project in the Mehsana district of Gujarat to manuacture domestic / home appliances like coffee or tea makers, mixer grinder, portable blenders, soda maker machines, ice-cream maker machines and electronic gas lighters. It came out with a public issue of 45 lac equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 4.50 cr, in Mar.96 to part-finance the project.
