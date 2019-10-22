iifl-logo-icon 1
Super Domestic Machines Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.38
(-2.56%)
Oct 22, 2019|11:49:54 AM

Super Domestic Machines Ltd

Super Domestic Machines Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-0.02

-2.87

0.01

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

2.27

-3.37

-0.28

-0.09

Other operating items

Operating

2.24

-6.24

-0.26

-0.08

Capital expenditure

-0.44

-0.15

0

0

Free cash flow

1.8

-6.39

-0.26

-0.08

Equity raised

-8.95

-2.91

-2.95

-1.14

Investing

-1.54

1.54

0

-1.2

Financing

0.08

0.34

0.68

0.42

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-8.61

-7.42

-2.54

-2.01

