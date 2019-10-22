Super Domestic Machines Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.02
-2.87
0.01
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2.27
-3.37
-0.28
-0.09
Other operating items
Operating
2.24
-6.24
-0.26
-0.08
Capital expenditure
-0.44
-0.15
0
0
Free cash flow
1.8
-6.39
-0.26
-0.08
Equity raised
-8.95
-2.91
-2.95
-1.14
Investing
-1.54
1.54
0
-1.2
Financing
0.08
0.34
0.68
0.42
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-8.61
-7.42
-2.54
-2.01
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.