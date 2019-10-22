Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
3.55
1.27
1.15
yoy growth (%)
-100
179.33
9.87
5.22
Raw materials
0
-6.33
-1.2
-0.94
As % of sales
0
178.24
95.01
81.16
Employee costs
0
-0.03
-0.01
-0.02
As % of sales
0
1.07
0.94
2.07
Other costs
-0.02
-0.06
-0.04
-0.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
1.84
3.75
18.18
Operating profit
-0.02
-2.88
0
-0.01
OPM
0
-81.15
0.28
-1.41
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
-7.1
-9.85
Other income
0
0.01
0.01
0.02
Profit before tax
-0.02
-2.87
0.01
0
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.02
-2.87
0.01
0
Exceptional items
0
-0.14
0
-0.87
Net profit
-0.02
-3.01
0.01
-0.87
yoy growth (%)
-99.13
-17,545.57
-101.98
-12,506.39
NPM
0
-84.91
1.35
-75.1
