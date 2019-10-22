iifl-logo-icon 1
Super Domestic Machines Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.38
(-2.56%)
Oct 22, 2019|11:49:54 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

3.55

1.27

1.15

yoy growth (%)

-100

179.33

9.87

5.22

Raw materials

0

-6.33

-1.2

-0.94

As % of sales

0

178.24

95.01

81.16

Employee costs

0

-0.03

-0.01

-0.02

As % of sales

0

1.07

0.94

2.07

Other costs

-0.02

-0.06

-0.04

-0.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

1.84

3.75

18.18

Operating profit

-0.02

-2.88

0

-0.01

OPM

0

-81.15

0.28

-1.41

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

-7.1

-9.85

Other income

0

0.01

0.01

0.02

Profit before tax

-0.02

-2.87

0.01

0

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.02

-2.87

0.01

0

Exceptional items

0

-0.14

0

-0.87

Net profit

-0.02

-3.01

0.01

-0.87

yoy growth (%)

-99.13

-17,545.57

-101.98

-12,506.39

NPM

0

-84.91

1.35

-75.1

