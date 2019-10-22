Super Domestic Machines Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
4.33
4.33
4.33
4.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.51
-4.48
-4.48
-4.47
Net Worth
-0.18
-0.15
-0.15
-0.14
Minority Interest
Debt
0.08
0.08
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.09
-0.07
-0.15
-0.14
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
1.54
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.11
-0.08
-0.16
-1.69
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.01
Debtor Days
0
1.02
Other Current Assets
0
0.03
0.03
0.69
Sundry Creditors
-0.1
-0.1
-0.18
-2.39
Creditor Days
0
245.32
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
0
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
-0.1
-0.07
-0.15
-0.14
