Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Super Fine Knitters Limited, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements give a true and fair view of the financial position of the company as at 31 March 2024, and of its financial performance and its cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with the with the accounting principles generally accepted in India.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation, and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

1. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

2. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

3. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

4. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the company to cease to continue as a going concern.

5. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for the non-activation of the audit trail in the accounting software.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A".

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

1. The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements;

ii. The company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company.

iv. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rules 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, based on our examination, the company has not activated the audit trail functionality in its accounting software during the year as required.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

FOR R.K Deepak & Co.

(Chartered Accountants)

Reg No. :003145N

Date : 04-09-2024 (SANJIV KHURANA)

Place : LUDHIANA Partner

M.No. :082873

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Financial Statements of SUPER FINE KNITTERS LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SUPER FINE KNITTERS LIMITED ("The Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence amount the adequacy of the internal financial control system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend upon on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial

statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issues by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

FOR R.K Deepak & Co.

(Chartered Accountants)

Reg No. :003145N

Date : 04-09-2024 (SANJIV KHURANA)

Place : LUDHIANA Partner

M.No. :082873

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report On Other Legal And Regulatory Requirements section of our report to

the members of SUPER FINE KNITTERS LIMITED of even date)

On the basis of the information and explanation given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

(i) a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and

situation of all fixed assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

b) Pursuant to the companys programme of verifying fixed assets in a phased manner, physical verification of fixed assets was conducted during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us there is no such case where any immovable properties, classified as fixed assets, are not held in the name of the company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us the company has not revalued its Property, Plant, and Equipment during the year. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i)(d) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company

e) According to the information and explanations given to us no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i)(e) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

(ii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, physical verification of inventory has been

conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management are appropriate. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us the company has been sanctioned working capital limits of less than Rs. 5.00 crores. Accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us the company has not granted any loan, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act 2013. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (iii) (a), (b) and(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of representations of the management which we have relied upon, the loans given by the company during the financial year 2023-24 are in compliance with the provisions of Section 185 and Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits from the public in terms of provisions of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 therefore reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(vi) As per information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to maintain cost records pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under subsection (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(vii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us,

in our opinion, the Company has been generally regular in depositing statutory dues as applicable, with the appropriate authorities like ESI, Provident Fund and GST except Labour Welfare Fund . However, there are no statutory dues that are outstanding as of March 31, 2024, for a period of more than six months except Labour welfare fund.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and according to the records of the Company, there are no disputed statutory dues outstanding on the company as on 31.03.2024.

(viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no transaction that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) that is not recorded in the books of account

(ix) a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us,

the Company has not obtained any loans from the financial institution and debenture holders therefore reporting of repayments of such loans under this clause is not applicable.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not been a declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no funds raised on short-term basis which have been utilised for long-term purposes.

e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) According to the information and explanations given to us, on an overall basis, the company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments

(xi) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of representation of the

management which we have relied upon, no fraud by the Company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) During the year no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. c) As auditors, we did not receive any whistle-blower complaints during the year.

(xii) Since the company is not a Nidhi company, therefore this clause is not applicable.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of The Companies Act, 2013 as applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) According to the information and explanations given to us the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business; and the reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by the statutory auditor;

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us based on our examination of the record of the company, the company has not entered into any non cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Therefore the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the order are not applicable.

(xvi) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the record of

the company, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of lndia Act, 1934.

b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year.

c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) As per the information and explanations received, the group does not have any CIC as part of the group.

(xvii) Based on the overall review of standalone financial statements, the Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year as well as in the immediately preceding financial year. Hence provisions stated in paragraph clause 3(xvii) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, aging and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) There is no liability of the company under the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, relating to Corporate Social Responsibility. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xx) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The company has not made investments in the subsidiary company. Therefore, the company does not require to prepare a consolidated financial statement. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xxi) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

FOR R.K. DEEPAK & CO.

(Chartered Accountants) Firm Registration No. 003145N

Place: Ludhiana

Date: 04/09/2024

CA SANJIV KHURANA Partner M.No.082873