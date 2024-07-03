Summary

Super Fine Knitters Limited was incorporated in Punjab, on September 18, 1998, as a Public Limited Company, pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation, issued by the Registrar of Companies. The Company received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on September 24, 1998, issued by the Registrar of Companies. The company is a multi-divisional textile unit and has also engaged in the business of manufacturing knitted apparels for itself, as well as for national and international brands and also is a well-known supplier of knitted fabrics for large companies in India involved in manufacturing and exporting knitted apparels. The Company is located in Ludhiana for national and international commercial activities, especially, in apparels and garments.In year 1988, the Company has started a fabric knitting unit and today its a well-known supplier of knitted fabrics and apparels to the national and international brands. The company is manufacturing national and international brands covers for all the age groups and segments, such as for mens wear, womens wear, kids wear, boys & girls wear and also they use the variety of knitted fabrics, such as 100% cotton to cotton lycra, 100% polyester, blended (cotton and Polyester), mercerized to plain, washed to over dyed and other blended fabrics in the production of apparels. The Company products includes t-shirts, hooded t-shirts, hoodie, knitted bottoms, knitted sleepwear, ladies night gowns, mens track suits, mens jackets, mens/women/c

