Super Fine Knitters Ltd Share Price

13.5
(3.85%)
Dec 4, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open13.5
  • Day's High13.5
  • 52 Wk High15.57
  • Prev. Close13
  • Day's Low13.5
  • 52 Wk Low 11.88
  • Turnover (lac)1.35
  • P/E36.49
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18.73
  • EPS0.37
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16.73
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Super Fine Knitters Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

13.5

Prev. Close

13

Turnover(Lac.)

1.35

Day's High

13.5

Day's Low

13.5

52 Week's High

15.57

52 Week's Low

11.88

Book Value

18.73

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16.73

P/E

36.49

EPS

0.37

Divi. Yield

0

Super Fine Knitters Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

Super Fine Knitters Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Super Fine Knitters Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT
06 Jan, 2025|11:31 AM

06 Jan, 2025|11:31 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.76%

Foreign: 2.75%

Indian: 64.47%

Non-Promoter- 32.76%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 32.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Super Fine Knitters Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.39

12.39

12.39

12.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.83

10.4

10.35

12.22

Net Worth

23.22

22.79

22.74

24.61

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

45.9

91.9

90.2

85.77

yoy growth (%)

-50.05

1.89

5.16

1.3

Raw materials

-28.63

-51.09

-56.46

-50.56

As % of sales

62.37

55.58

62.59

58.94

Employee costs

-0.57

-2.3

-1.36

-1.62

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.47

1.45

1.4

1.26

Depreciation

-1.53

-1.61

-1.35

-1.07

Tax paid

-0.02

-1.36

-0.75

-0.47

Working capital

7.21

6.19

0.96

6.47

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-50.05

1.89

5.16

1.3

Op profit growth

-45.98

25.64

-2.24

5.25

EBIT growth

-62.3

19.4

-7.25

4.7

Net profit growth

1,183.61

-118.18

-19.65

27.35

No Record Found

Super Fine Knitters Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

144.041,67,505.1720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.1917,347.0283.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.3215,908.5175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.714,853.46219.640.782,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7712,728.7726.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Super Fine Knitters Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ajit Kumar Lakra

Whole-time Director

Gita Lakra

Whole-time Director

Vivek Lakra

Independent Director

Naveen Malhotra

Independent Director

Rohit Malhotra

Independent Director

Chandan Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nancy Singla

Company Secretary

Nancy Singla

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Super Fine Knitters Ltd

Summary

Super Fine Knitters Limited was incorporated in Punjab, on September 18, 1998, as a Public Limited Company, pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation, issued by the Registrar of Companies. The Company received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on September 24, 1998, issued by the Registrar of Companies. The company is a multi-divisional textile unit and has also engaged in the business of manufacturing knitted apparels for itself, as well as for national and international brands and also is a well-known supplier of knitted fabrics for large companies in India involved in manufacturing and exporting knitted apparels. The Company is located in Ludhiana for national and international commercial activities, especially, in apparels and garments.In year 1988, the Company has started a fabric knitting unit and today its a well-known supplier of knitted fabrics and apparels to the national and international brands. The company is manufacturing national and international brands covers for all the age groups and segments, such as for mens wear, womens wear, kids wear, boys & girls wear and also they use the variety of knitted fabrics, such as 100% cotton to cotton lycra, 100% polyester, blended (cotton and Polyester), mercerized to plain, washed to over dyed and other blended fabrics in the production of apparels. The Company products includes t-shirts, hooded t-shirts, hoodie, knitted bottoms, knitted sleepwear, ladies night gowns, mens track suits, mens jackets, mens/women/c
Company FAQs

What is the Super Fine Knitters Ltd share price today?

The Super Fine Knitters Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Super Fine Knitters Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Super Fine Knitters Ltd is ₹16.73 Cr. as of 04 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Super Fine Knitters Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Super Fine Knitters Ltd is 36.49 and 0.72 as of 04 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Super Fine Knitters Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Super Fine Knitters Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Super Fine Knitters Ltd is ₹11.88 and ₹15.57 as of 04 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Super Fine Knitters Ltd?

Super Fine Knitters Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.42%, 3 Years at 39.71%, 1 Year at 3.29%, 6 Month at 12.69%, 3 Month at 4.90% and 1 Month at 0.97%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Super Fine Knitters Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Super Fine Knitters Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.24 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 32.76 %

