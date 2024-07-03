Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹13.5
Prev. Close₹13
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.35
Day's High₹13.5
Day's Low₹13.5
52 Week's High₹15.57
52 Week's Low₹11.88
Book Value₹18.73
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16.73
P/E36.49
EPS0.37
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.39
12.39
12.39
12.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.83
10.4
10.35
12.22
Net Worth
23.22
22.79
22.74
24.61
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
45.9
91.9
90.2
85.77
yoy growth (%)
-50.05
1.89
5.16
1.3
Raw materials
-28.63
-51.09
-56.46
-50.56
As % of sales
62.37
55.58
62.59
58.94
Employee costs
-0.57
-2.3
-1.36
-1.62
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.47
1.45
1.4
1.26
Depreciation
-1.53
-1.61
-1.35
-1.07
Tax paid
-0.02
-1.36
-0.75
-0.47
Working capital
7.21
6.19
0.96
6.47
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-50.05
1.89
5.16
1.3
Op profit growth
-45.98
25.64
-2.24
5.25
EBIT growth
-62.3
19.4
-7.25
4.7
Net profit growth
1,183.61
-118.18
-19.65
27.35
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|144.04
|1,67,505.1
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.19
|17,347.02
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.32
|15,908.5
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.7
|14,853.46
|219.64
|0.78
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.77
|12,728.77
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ajit Kumar Lakra
Whole-time Director
Gita Lakra
Whole-time Director
Vivek Lakra
Independent Director
Naveen Malhotra
Independent Director
Rohit Malhotra
Independent Director
Chandan Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nancy Singla
Company Secretary
Nancy Singla
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Super Fine Knitters Ltd
Summary
Super Fine Knitters Limited was incorporated in Punjab, on September 18, 1998, as a Public Limited Company, pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation, issued by the Registrar of Companies. The Company received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on September 24, 1998, issued by the Registrar of Companies. The company is a multi-divisional textile unit and has also engaged in the business of manufacturing knitted apparels for itself, as well as for national and international brands and also is a well-known supplier of knitted fabrics for large companies in India involved in manufacturing and exporting knitted apparels. The Company is located in Ludhiana for national and international commercial activities, especially, in apparels and garments.In year 1988, the Company has started a fabric knitting unit and today its a well-known supplier of knitted fabrics and apparels to the national and international brands. The company is manufacturing national and international brands covers for all the age groups and segments, such as for mens wear, womens wear, kids wear, boys & girls wear and also they use the variety of knitted fabrics, such as 100% cotton to cotton lycra, 100% polyester, blended (cotton and Polyester), mercerized to plain, washed to over dyed and other blended fabrics in the production of apparels. The Company products includes t-shirts, hooded t-shirts, hoodie, knitted bottoms, knitted sleepwear, ladies night gowns, mens track suits, mens jackets, mens/women/c
Read More
The Super Fine Knitters Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Super Fine Knitters Ltd is ₹16.73 Cr. as of 04 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Super Fine Knitters Ltd is 36.49 and 0.72 as of 04 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Super Fine Knitters Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Super Fine Knitters Ltd is ₹11.88 and ₹15.57 as of 04 Dec ‘24
Super Fine Knitters Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.42%, 3 Years at 39.71%, 1 Year at 3.29%, 6 Month at 12.69%, 3 Month at 4.90% and 1 Month at 0.97%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.