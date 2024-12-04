Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
45.9
91.9
90.2
85.77
yoy growth (%)
-50.05
1.89
5.16
1.3
Raw materials
-28.63
-51.09
-56.46
-50.56
As % of sales
62.37
55.58
62.59
58.94
Employee costs
-0.57
-2.3
-1.36
-1.62
As % of sales
1.25
2.51
1.5
1.89
Other costs
-13.62
-32.81
-27.84
-28.95
As % of sales (Other Cost)
29.67
35.7
30.87
33.75
Operating profit
3.07
5.69
4.53
4.63
OPM
6.69
6.19
5.02
5.4
Depreciation
-1.53
-1.61
-1.35
-1.07
Interest expense
-3.03
-2.7
-2.08
-2.48
Other income
0.02
0.08
0.3
0.18
Profit before tax
-1.47
1.45
1.4
1.26
Taxes
-0.02
-1.36
-0.75
-0.47
Tax rate
1.87
-93.47
-54.18
-37.04
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.49
0.09
0.64
0.79
Exceptional items
0
-0.21
0
0
Net profit
-1.49
-0.11
0.64
0.79
yoy growth (%)
1,183.61
-118.18
-19.65
27.35
NPM
-3.26
-0.12
0.71
0.93
