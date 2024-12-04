iifl-logo-icon 1
Super Fine Knitters Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

13.5
(3.85%)
Dec 4, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

45.9

91.9

90.2

85.77

yoy growth (%)

-50.05

1.89

5.16

1.3

Raw materials

-28.63

-51.09

-56.46

-50.56

As % of sales

62.37

55.58

62.59

58.94

Employee costs

-0.57

-2.3

-1.36

-1.62

As % of sales

1.25

2.51

1.5

1.89

Other costs

-13.62

-32.81

-27.84

-28.95

As % of sales (Other Cost)

29.67

35.7

30.87

33.75

Operating profit

3.07

5.69

4.53

4.63

OPM

6.69

6.19

5.02

5.4

Depreciation

-1.53

-1.61

-1.35

-1.07

Interest expense

-3.03

-2.7

-2.08

-2.48

Other income

0.02

0.08

0.3

0.18

Profit before tax

-1.47

1.45

1.4

1.26

Taxes

-0.02

-1.36

-0.75

-0.47

Tax rate

1.87

-93.47

-54.18

-37.04

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.49

0.09

0.64

0.79

Exceptional items

0

-0.21

0

0

Net profit

-1.49

-0.11

0.64

0.79

yoy growth (%)

1,183.61

-118.18

-19.65

27.35

NPM

-3.26

-0.12

0.71

0.93

