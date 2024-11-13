|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|Super Fine Knitters Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results for the half year ending 30th September 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting unaudited financial results for the half year ending 30 September, 2024 along with Limited review report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|24 May 2024
|Super Fine Knitters Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and year ended 31st March 2024. This is for your kind information and record. We are pleased to submit financial results for the period ended 31st March 2024 approved by the Board of the Directors in the meeting held today i.e. 30 May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Mar 2024
|5 Mar 2024
|Pursuant to Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder and Regulation 6 and 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on today i.e. the 05th day of March, 2024 has appointed Mrs. Samridhi Seth (ACS No. 39375) as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company in compliance with subject referred regulations with immediate effect.
|Board Meeting
|15 Jan 2024
|15 Jan 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule ll of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that Ms. Nancy (ACS No. 42571), Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company, has resigned from her post due to personal reasons. The Board of Directors has approved her resignation with effect from 01 January, 2024 in the meeting conducted today i.e. 15th January, 2024. In continuous of Disclosure dated 15th January, 2024 submitted with exchange and pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 , we are submitting herewith resignation letter of Ms. Nancy Singla, Company Secretary of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/01/2024) This is with reference to mail dated 3rd April 2024 w.r.t. additional detailed required for corporate announcement filed under regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we would like to inform you that the resignation of Company Secretary was considered and approved by the board of directors in their meeting held on 15th January, 2024 and the same was submitted with stock exchange on the same date along with resignation letter. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.04.2024)
