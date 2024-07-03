Super Fine Knitters Ltd Summary

Super Fine Knitters Limited was incorporated in Punjab, on September 18, 1998, as a Public Limited Company, pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation, issued by the Registrar of Companies. The Company received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on September 24, 1998, issued by the Registrar of Companies. The company is a multi-divisional textile unit and has also engaged in the business of manufacturing knitted apparels for itself, as well as for national and international brands and also is a well-known supplier of knitted fabrics for large companies in India involved in manufacturing and exporting knitted apparels. The Company is located in Ludhiana for national and international commercial activities, especially, in apparels and garments.In year 1988, the Company has started a fabric knitting unit and today its a well-known supplier of knitted fabrics and apparels to the national and international brands. The company is manufacturing national and international brands covers for all the age groups and segments, such as for mens wear, womens wear, kids wear, boys & girls wear and also they use the variety of knitted fabrics, such as 100% cotton to cotton lycra, 100% polyester, blended (cotton and Polyester), mercerized to plain, washed to over dyed and other blended fabrics in the production of apparels. The Company products includes t-shirts, hooded t-shirts, hoodie, knitted bottoms, knitted sleepwear, ladies night gowns, mens track suits, mens jackets, mens/women/children pyjamas etc. It offer a good range of mens and womens t-shirts in various necklines such as round, collar neckline and v-neckline made of different blends of fabrics. These t-shirts are available in various trendy patterns, textures and colors. Under the own brand Super Star we manufacture knitted garments for aforesaid age groups and segments.The Company has a knitting facility equipped with imported circular and flat knitting machines. It manufacture a variety of knitted products such as single jersey, double jersey, ribbed fabrics, 2 thread and 3 thread fleece fabric, feeder and engineered stripes, jaquard fabrics with and without lycra, etc. The aggregate knitting capacity of the Company is 18,00,000 kg per annum and 36,00,000 pieces of readymade garments.For fabric production, two types of machines are normally used i.e. circular knitting machine and flat knitting machine. The greige yarn and dyed yarns, the main raw material is transformed into fabric via circular knitting. In knitting, yarn is interloped by latched and spring needles i.e. two different loops are mingled together with needle adjustment. The Company source quality grey yarn from spinning mills in India depending upon the requirement of our purchase orders. Knitting department receives orders from Production, Planning and Control Department (PPC) stating article or style number and quantity of fabric required. The knitting department makes the production planning for all knitting machines based on request from PPC and calculates and orders required yarn from the yarn department. Planning is usually done for every week. After conversion of grey yarn into knitted fabric, the fabric is checked for any defects by experts in the department and sent to the dyeing and processing division for further processing.In January 2017, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 34,00,000 Equity Shares by raising equity capital aggregating Rs 4.08 crore.