The members of Surya India Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Surya India Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its loss including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended 31 March 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying financial statements.

Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Related Parties Transactions (as described in Note No. 34 to the financial statements) The Company has undertaken transactions with its related parties in the ordinary course of business at arms length. These include transactions in the nature of investments, loans, sales and purchases, etc. as disclosed in note 34 to the Ind AS financial statements. Our procedures/ testing included the following: Considering the significance of transactions with related parties and regulatory compliances thereon, related party transactions and its disclosure as set out in respective notes to the financial statements has been identified as key audit matter. • Obtained and read the Companys policies, processes and procedures in respect of identifying related parties, obtaining approval, recording and disclosure of related party transactions; • Read minutes of shareholder meetings, board meetings and minutes of meetings of those charged with governance in connection with Companys assessment of related party transactions being in the ordinary course of business at arms length; • Tested, related party transactions with the underlying contracts, confirmation letters and other supporting documents; • Agreed the related party information disclosed in the financial statements with the underlying supporting documents, on a sample basis.

We have determined that there are no other key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises Boards Report alongwith its annexures including Secretarial Audit Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Such other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and in doing so consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the report mentioned above, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance. As the other information is not made available to us as at the date of this auditors report, we have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134 (5) of the Companys Act ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including Other Comprehensive Income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. (A) As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit,

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matter stated in the paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule , 2014.

c. The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account,

d. the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f. The Modifications related to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in Paragraph 2A(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3) (b) of the Act and Paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule, 2014.

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements;

b. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long- term contracts including derivative contracts;

c. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d. (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in Note No 33 (iv) to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other source/s or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note No 33 (v) to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Parties or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material mis- statement.

e. The Company has not declared or paid dividend during the year.

f. The reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule , 2014 is applicable from 1 April , 2023.

Base on our examination, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and same has not been operated throughout the year.

(C) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under

section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limits laid down under section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us;

For P. R. Kumar & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No.003186N Date: 26th May, 2024 (Deepak Srivastava) Place: New Delhi Partner M. No.: 501615

Annexure-A

ANNEXURE OF THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to paragraph (1) under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory

Requirements" of our report of even date)

(i) (a) (A) Except for the matter stated by us in Paragraph 2(A)(b) and Paragraph

2(B)(f) in Section 143(3) -Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirement of our Independent Auditors Report , We reported that the company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The company does not have any intangible assets and consequently, clauses 3(ii)(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, plant and equipment by which all Property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain Property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the title deeds of the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) are held in the name of the company except following:

Description of property Building Gross carrying value Rs. 803.80 Lakhs Held in name of No title deed executed Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee No Property held since which date 22.08.2012 Reason for not being held in name of company Company has executed the Builder Buyer Agreement with the builder for purchase of property and has also obtained the physical possession of the property. However, the Sale Deed for the said property will be executed at the earliest in coordination with the Builder.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The company does not have any inventory and consequently, clause

3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of the security of current assets at any point of time during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) (a) During the year, the Company has not made investment and granted unsecured loan to two company . The Company has not provided any guarantee or security to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans, to parties are as per the table given below:

Particular Loans (Amount in Lakhs) Aggregate amount granted during the year 1603.00 Others - Balance outstanding (gross) as at balance sheet date in respect of the above cases 1430.00 Others 1.05

The above amounts are included in Note 7 (related to loan) and Note 10 (related to other current assets - advance to staff) to the financial statements.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the terms and conditions of the grant of loans and advances in the nature of loans during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion, in the case of loans and advances in the nature of loans given, the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans given.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loans granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans or advances in the nature of loans given to same parties.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment as given below:

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans - Repayable on demand (A) 1430.00 1430.00 - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) Total (A+B) 1430.00 1430.00 Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 100% 100%

(iv) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the company complied with the provision of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect of loans and investment made.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Rules framed there under. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of Act, for any of the services rendered by the company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis

of our examination of the records of the company, amount deducted /accrued in the books of accounts in respect of undisputed statutory due including provident fund, income tax, sales tax, value added tax, duty of custom, service tax, Goods and Service Tax, cess and other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year by the company with the appropriate authorities. As explained to us, the company did not have any dues on accounts of employee state insurance and duty of excise.

According to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed arrears in respect of statutory dues payable which were outstanding as on 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable and paid are given below.

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount Period to which the amount relates Due Date Date of Payment Remarks, if any The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 5,764.00 Assessment Year 2020-21 02-09-2020

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of income tax, wealth tax, sales tax, customs duty, excise duty, Goods and Service Tax and cess were in arrears, as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any

lender. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the company does not hold any investment in subsidiary, associates and joint venture (as defined in the Act) and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company does not hold any investment in subsidiary. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company

has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and

according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in the Standard of Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not received any complaints under whistle blower mechanism during the year under review. Accordingly, clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related party is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit

procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the

Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) and 3(xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

(b) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) According to information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CICs.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly clause 3(xviii) of the Order not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of Section 135 of the Act, are not applicable on the company and therefore, no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act was required to be transferred. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

(xxi) The company was not required to prepare consolidated financial statements Therefore, reporting under clause xxi of the order is not applicable.

Annexure - B

ANNEXURE TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF M/S SURYA INDIA LIMITED

(Referred to paragraph {2(f)} under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date)

[Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")]

We have audited the internal financial Controls over financial reporting of M/s Surya India Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.