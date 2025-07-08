iifl-logo
Surya India Ltd Share Price Live

18.25
(4.89%)
Sep 12, 2022|03:17:25 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open18.25
  • Day's High18.25
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close17.4
  • Day's Low18.25
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E1.02
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value171.11
  • EPS17.9
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12.75
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Surya India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

18.25

Prev. Close

17.4

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

18.25

Day's Low

18.25

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

171.11

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12.75

P/E

1.02

EPS

17.9

Divi. Yield

0

Surya India Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

26 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Surya India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Surya India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:49 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.45%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.45%

Non-Promoter- 32.54%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 32.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Surya India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.99

6.99

6.99

6.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

116.11

124.46

130.09

58.45

Net Worth

123.1

131.45

137.08

65.44

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.95

2.22

-1.71

3.35

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Surya India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

842.8

115.292,08,619.271,549.940.712,235.87118.79

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,374.85

62.661,37,216.06774.10.313,846.1186.99

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.35

071,516.2917.20.11587.6275.27

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,310.5

82.769,593.68278.540911.69579.14

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

1,858.95

39.1967,591.84309.070.43911.76396.45

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Surya India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Preeti Agarwal

Whole-time Director

Priyanka Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Manohar Lal Agarwal

Independent Director

Ratnesh Kumar

Independent Director

Sonu Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pooja

Registered Office

B-1/H-3 Mohan Co-operative Est,

Main Mathura Road,

New Delhi - 110044

Tel: 91-11-45204100/115

Website: http://www.suryaindialtd.com

Email: cs@haldiram.com

Registrar Office

D-153/A 1st Flr,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 91-11-26812682

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com

Summary

Surya India Ltd., incorporated on 31st January 1985 is engaged in providing financial services. The company provides loans and advances and makes investments in quoted and unquoted shares. Besides, it...
Reports by Surya India Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Surya India Ltd share price today?

The Surya India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Surya India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Surya India Ltd is ₹12.75 Cr. as of 12 Sep ‘22

What is the PE and PB ratio of Surya India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Surya India Ltd is 1.02 and 0.11 as of 12 Sep ‘22

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Surya India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Surya India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Surya India Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 12 Sep ‘22

What is the CAGR of Surya India Ltd?

Surya India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 15.14%, 6 Month at 9.94%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Surya India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Surya India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.45 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 32.55 %

