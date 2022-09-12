Surya India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.95
2.22
-1.71
3.35
Other operating items
Operating
1.95
2.22
-1.71
3.35
Capital expenditure
0
0.14
6.29
1.26
Free cash flow
1.95
2.37
4.58
4.61
Equity raised
77.67
75.2
71.32
66.86
Investing
-0.06
-0.01
0
-4
Financing
1.16
0.58
-0.04
0.04
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
80.71
78.14
75.85
67.51
