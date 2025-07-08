Surya India Ltd Summary

Surya India Ltd., incorporated on 31st January 1985 is engaged in providing financial services. The company provides loans and advances and makes investments in quoted and unquoted shares. Besides, it is into the business of renting out of immovable property. Haldiram Exports Pvt. Ltd., Coral Products Pvt. Ltd., Crest Developers Pvt. Ltd., Haldiram Trading Pvt Ltd., HR Lifecare Pvt. Ltd and HRB Softech Pvt. Ltd have ceased to be associate companies during the FY2014-15. Coral Products Pvt. Ltd., Haldiram Exports Pvt. Ltd., Haldiram Trading Pvt. Ltd. and Crest Developers Pvt. Ltd. has been merged with Haldiram Snacks Pvt. Ltd. w. e. f. 01 April 2013 vide Order of Honble High Court of Delhi dated 25 April 2014. Further, HR Lifecare Pvt. Ltd. and HRB Softech Pvt. Ltd. has been struck off vide order of Office of the Registrar of Companies (ROC) dated 21st March 2014.During the year 2015-16, the Company filed an application to the Bombay Stock Exchange for direct listing of 69,85,832 Equity shares of the Company and these shares were listed and admitted to deal on the exchange w.e.f. July 28, 2015. Due to withdrawal of recognition of Delhi Stock Exchange and U P Stock Exchange by SEBI, the Company is no longer listed on these exchanges.As on March 31, 2016, the company had two associate companies within the meaning of section 2(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 viz., M/s Haldiram Marketing Private Limited and M/s Adhunik Realators Private Limited.During the year under review 2018-19, in pursuance of Section 185, Section 186 or any other provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 23 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has granted loan or issued corporate guarantee or provided guarantee for an amount not exceeding Rs. 100 Crores to Haldiram Snacks Private Limited (sister concern) for the business purpose in one or more tranches in any financial year from time to time and same was duly approved by the members of the Company by way of Special Resolution since the Company and Haldiram Snacks Private Limited have common director i.e. Mr. Manohar Lal Agarwal at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 29th September, 2018. The Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Principal Bench, New Delhi, vide its order dated 14th January 2019, has sanctioned the scheme of arrangement under Section 230-232 of Companies Act, 2013 involving merger of Adhunik Realators Private Limited, formerly an Associate Company of the Company into Haldiram Products Private Limited with appointed date 1st April, 2017.