Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, we hereby inform you that the board of directors of the Company in its meeting held today at the registered office of the Company, has inter- alia, considered and approved the following business item: 1.To fixed the day, date, time and venue of the Extra -Ordinary General Meeting of the Company i.e. Saturday, 28th day of December 2024 at 01:00 p.m. (IST) to be held at the registered office of the Company situated at B-1/ F-12, Mohan Co- Operative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi- 110044. The Board meeting commenced at 01:00 p.m. and concluded at 02:50 p.m. You are requested to kindly take the above in your records and bring notice to all concerned. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time and any other applicable regulations, if any, the transfer books viz. the register of members and share transfer books of Surya India Limited (the Company), will remain closed from Monday, 23rd day of December, 2024 to Saturday 28th December, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Extra - Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on Saturday, 28th day of December, 2024. Kindly take in records and bring notice to all concerned In compliance of regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, please note that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Surya India Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Saturday, the 28th day of December, 2024 at 1.00 pm at the registered office of the company situated at B-1/F-12, Mohan Co-operative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi - 110044, to transact the businesses as set out in the Notice calling the EGM. Also, the company has fixed Monday, 23rd day of December, 2024, as the cut-off date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to vote on the resolutions set out in the notice calling the EGM and to attend the EGM of the Company. Kindly take it in records and bring notice to all concerned Pursuant to the provision of Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, we are hereby enclosing the proceedings of the Extra -Ordinary General Meeting of the members of Surya India Limited held on 28th December, 2024 at 1:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company and concluded at 1:25 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/12/2024) Attached are the following documents with regard to voting results of the businesses transacted at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company held on Saturday, 28th December, 2024 at 1 pm at the registered office of the Company: 1. Voting results as required under Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time 2. Consolidated report of scrutinizer on remote e-voting and voting through ballot papers at the EGM through polls 3. Form MGT-13 for report on poll at the EGM pursuant to Section 109 of the Companies Act, 2013and rule 21(2) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 Kindly acknowledge the receipt and bring notice to all concerned Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.12.2024)