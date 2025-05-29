Board Meeting 29 May 2025 26 May 2025

Audited Results Surya India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 and other applicable regulations, if any, of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby give the prior intimation that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held as per the below details: Day : Thursday Date : 29/05/2025 Time: 03:30 PM Venue : Registered Office inter-alia 1. To consider and approve the audited standalone financial statements of the Company for the quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2025, pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time 2. To consider and take note of the Independent Audit Report for the quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2025 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time Further, for the above mentioned purpose, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company has already been closed with effect from 01/04/2025. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.05.2025) Pursuant to the provisions of Reg 30 read with Reg 33 and any other applicable regulations, if any, of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, we wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of Surya India Limited (the Company) was held today, at 03:30 p.m. at the registered office of the Company, inter-alia, 1. To consider and approve the audited standalone financial statements of the Company for the quarter and Financial Year ended 31/03/25, pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time. 2. To consider and take note of the Independent Audit Report for the quarter and Financial Year ended 31/03/5 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time. Further, inter- alia, the above mentioned agenda items were considered, approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company. Kindly take it in your records & bring notice to all concerned (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2025)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2025 10 Feb 2025

Surya India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 and other applicable regulations if any of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time we hereby inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held as per below details to inter alia consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31/12/2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditor thereof. Day of meeting: Friday Date of meeting: 14/02/2025 Time of meeting: 1:00 p.m. Venue of the meeting: Registered Office of the Company. Further the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company had already been closed w.e.f. 01/01/2025 and the same shall remain close till 48 hours after the declaration of the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 31/12/2024 pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, we wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of Surya India Limited (the Company) was held today, i.e. Friday, 14th day of February, 2025 at 01:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company situated at B-1/F-12, Mohan Co-Operative Industrial Area, Mathura Road, New Delhi- 110044, inter-alia, to consider, approve and take on record the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and Nine months ended 31st December, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company viz. M/s P. R. Kumar & Co., Chartered Accountants, having FRN: 003186N. A copy of the un-audited financial results and limited review report are enclosed herewith. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 01:00 p.m. and concluded at 3:50 p.m. Kindly take it in your records and bring notice to all concerned. Pursuant to the provisions of Reg. 33 and other applicable regulations, if any, of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today, at the registered office of the Company, inter-alia: 1. To consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2024, pursuant to Reg 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time 2. To consider and take note of the Limited Review Report for the quarter and Nine months ended 31st December, 2024 pursuant to Reg 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time A copy of the un-audited financial results and limited review report are enclosed . Kindly take in your records and bring notice to all concerned (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)

Board Meeting 4 Dec 2024 29 Nov 2024

Surya India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the applicable provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Surya India Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 04/12/2024 at 01:00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company inter-alia to transact the following agenda items: 1. To fix day date time and venue of EGM 2. To fix the cut- off date for e- voting at EGM 3. To fix the book closure date for the purpose of EGM. 4. To fix the remote e- voting period 5. To consider and approve the appointment of Scrutinizer to oversee e-voting process at the EGM. 6. To consider and regularize the appointment of Mr. Sonu Aggarwal (DIN: 10769727) as Independent Director (not liable to retire by rotation) of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, we hereby inform you that the board of directors of the Company in its meeting held today at the registered office of the Company, has inter- alia, considered and approved the following business item: 1. To consider and regularize the appointment of Mr. Sonu Aggarwal (DIN: 10769727) as Non-Executive Independent Director (not liable to retire by rotation) of the company. 2. To fixed the day, date, time and venue of the Extra -Ordinary General Meeting of the Company i.e. Saturday, 28th day of December 2024 at 01:00 p.m. (IST) to be held at the registered office of the Company situated at B-1/ F-12, Mohan Co- Operative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi- 110044. The Board meeting commenced at 01:00 p.m. and concluded at 02:50 p.m. You are requested to kindly take the above in your records and bring notice to all concerned. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.12.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

Surya India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 and other applicable regulations if any of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time we hereby inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held as per below details to inter alia consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30/09/2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditor thereof. Day of meeting: Thursday Date of meeting: 14/11/2024 Time of meeting: 5:00 p.m. Venue of the meeting: Registered Office of the Company Further the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company had already been closed w.e.f. 01/10/2024 and the same shall remain close till 48 hours after the declaration of the un-audited financial results for the quarter & half year ended 30/09/2024 pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, we wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of Surya India Limited (the Company) was held today, i.e. Thursday, 14th day of November, 2024 at 05:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company situated at B-1/F-12, Mohan Co-Operative Industrial Area, Mathura Road, New Delhi- 110044, inter-alia, to consider, approve and take on record the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company viz. M/s P. R. Kumar & Co., Chartered Accountants, having FRN: 003186N. A copy of the un-audited financial results and limited review report are enclosed herewith. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 05:00 p.m. and concluded at 06:10 p.m. Kindly take it in your records and bring notice to all concerned. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Sep 2024 25 Sep 2024

Surya India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the applicable provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Surya India Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Sunday 29/09/2024 at 05:00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company inter-alia to transact the following agenda items: 1. To Consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Sonu Aggarwal (DIN: 10769727) as an Additional Director (Non- Executive Independent Director) of the Company in place of Mr. Ganesh Dass Aggarwal (DIN: 01547790) 2. To take note & approve the letter as received from Mr. Ganesh Dass Aggarwal (DIN: 01547790) Non- Executive Independent Director of the Company for expiration of term of Office of Independent Director. 3.To consider and approve re -constitution of following Committees of the Board: - i. Audit Committee ii. Stakeholders Relationship Committee iii. Nomination and Remuneration Committee. That pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015 and other applicable listing regulations, if any, as amended from time to time, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. on Sunday, 29th day of September, 2024 at the registered office of the Company, have inter -alia considered and approved the following matters: 1. On recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company have appointed Mr. Sonu Aggarwal (DIN: 10769727) as Additional Director, not liable to retire by rotation (Non- Executive Independent Director) of the Company. 2. Retirement/cessation of Mr. Ganesh Dass Aggarwal (DIN: 01547790) on account of completion of his tenure of two terms of five consecutive years. 3. Reconstitution of following committees of the Board w.e.f. 29th day of September 2024 (i) Audit Committee of the Company (ii) Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company (iii) Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.09.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 30 Aug 2024

Surya India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the applicable provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Surya India Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Thursday 05/09/2024 at 02:00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company inter-alia to transact the following agenda items: 1. To fix day date time and venue of 39th AGM 2. To fix the cut- off date for e- voting at 39th AGM 3. To fix the book closure date for the purpose of 39th AGM. 4. To fix the remote e- voting period 5. To consider and approve the appointment of Scrutinizer to oversee e-voting process at the 39th AGM. 6. To consider and approve the notice Boards Report and related documents for the 39th AGM 7. To consider & approve resignation of Ganesh Dass Aggarwal (DIN: 01547790) Independent Director & Chairman on completion of his tenure 8. To consider & recommend appointment of Independent Director in place of Ganesh Dass Aggarwal. to inter- alia, considered and approved the following business items: 1. the re-appointment of Mr. Manohar Lal Agarwal (DIN: 00290780), Non - Executive Non -Independent Director 2. the material related party transaction(s) 7. the appointment of Mr. Pradeep Kathuria, Proprietor (CoP: 3086), M/s P. Kathuria & Associates, Company Secretaries, as Scrutinizer for reviewing voting process at the 39th AGM. 8. fixed the day, date, time and venue of the 39th AGM of the Company i.e. Sunday, 29th day of September, 2024 at 01:00 p.m. 9 closure of register of members and register of share transfers 10 fixed cut- off date for e-voting at the 39th AGM 11 fixed remote e-voting period 12 the Boards Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 along with notice calling 39th AGM 13. resignation of Mr. Ganesh Dass Aggarwal (DIN: 01547790), w.e.f. 29th September 2024 Apart from above the Board Members also discussed inter-alia following 1. appointment on new independent director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024