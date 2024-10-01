Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 34 and other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, please find enclosed a copy of the Annual Report of Surya India Limited (the Company) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, along with the notice calling the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Sunday, the 29th day of September, 2024 at 01:00 p.m. (IST) at the registered office of the Company situated at B-1/F-12, Mohan Co- Operative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi- 110044. Read less.. With reference to submission of voting results and scrutinizer report on the resolutions passed at the 39th AGM of Surya India Limited, attached are the following documents w.r.t voting results of the business transacted at the 39th AGM of the members of the Company held on Sunday, 29th September, 2024 at 1.00 pm at the Registered office of the Company: 1. Voting Results as required under Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 2. Consolidated report of Scrutinizer on remote e-voting and voting through postal ballot 3. Form MGT-13 for report on the poll at the 39th AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)