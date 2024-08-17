Swarnajyothi Agrotech & Power Ltd Summary

Kushal Software was initially incorporated as Prarambh Finance & Leasing Pvt Ltd in Jan.94 and was later converted to a limited company on Apr.96. Its name was changed to the present one on 1st Apr.99 reflecting its change of business from computerisation of various corporate activities to providing total business software solution . The original promoters of the company were Shailendra Tiwari and Rajesh Dogra, later P R Irani, Raj Kishor Agrawal and Devendra Kumar Babel tookover the management of the company. Intially into finance and leasing, the company shifted its focus towards software related activities in 1996. Software products developed by Kushal Software includes Project Maker, which provides full fledged information for establishment of new projects, Pharma Soft, provides total solution to the Pharmaceutical companies and Jewel Soft Software , developed for small and medium size jewelry manufacturing and trading companies.The company is coming out with a at par public issue with the object of Software Development. It will also expertise in the other areas ofInformation Technology like Management and system integration consultancy, revenue accounting and back office operation and medical transcription & training.