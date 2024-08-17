iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Swarnajyothi Agrotech & Power Ltd Company Summary

2.85
(-5.00%)
Mar 7, 2017|01:15:00 PM

Swarnajyothi Agrotech & Power Ltd Summary

Kushal Software was initially incorporated as Prarambh Finance & Leasing Pvt Ltd in Jan.94 and was later converted to a limited company on Apr.96. Its name was changed to the present one on 1st Apr.99 reflecting its change of business from computerisation of various corporate activities to providing total business software solution . The original promoters of the company were Shailendra Tiwari and Rajesh Dogra, later P R Irani, Raj Kishor Agrawal and Devendra Kumar Babel tookover the management of the company. Intially into finance and leasing, the company shifted its focus towards software related activities in 1996. Software products developed by Kushal Software includes Project Maker, which provides full fledged information for establishment of new projects, Pharma Soft, provides total solution to the Pharmaceutical companies and Jewel Soft Software , developed for small and medium size jewelry manufacturing and trading companies.The company is coming out with a at par public issue with the object of Software Development. It will also expertise in the other areas ofInformation Technology like Management and system integration consultancy, revenue accounting and back office operation and medical transcription & training.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.