Swarnajyothi Agrotech & Power Ltd Share Price

2.85
(-5.00%)
Mar 7, 2017|01:15:00 PM

Swarnajyothi Agrotech & Power Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

2.85

Prev. Close

3

Turnover(Lac.)

0.2

Day's High

2.85

Day's Low

2.85

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

23.67

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.25

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Swarnajyothi Agrotech & Power Ltd Corporate Action

Swarnajyothi Agrotech & Power Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Swarnajyothi Agrotech & Power Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:59 AM
Dec-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016Dec-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.45%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.45%

Non-Promoter- 48.54%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 48.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Swarnajyothi Agrotech & Power Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

25.44

32.75

32.75

25.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

51.25

53.68

53.65

51.56

Net Worth

76.69

86.43

86.4

77

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0

33.17

50.07

56.21

yoy growth (%)

-100

-33.75

-10.92

1.18

Raw materials

0

-26.67

-33.9

-38.57

As % of sales

0

80.41

67.71

68.62

Employee costs

-0.16

-0.4

-0.37

-0.4

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-3.28

0.48

1.14

1.93

Depreciation

-2.05

-2.68

-2.67

-2.67

Tax paid

2.21

-0.45

0.74

-2.17

Working capital

-3.06

5.96

-4.41

10.47

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-33.75

-10.92

1.18

Op profit growth

-112.58

-24.27

-2.05

9.37

EBIT growth

-218.91

-41.74

-7.85

21

Net profit growth

-3,578.69

-98.51

-916.22

-115.91

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012

Gross Sales

56.45

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

56.45

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0

Swarnajyothi Agrotech & Power Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Swarnajyothi Agrotech & Power Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Manmohan Sahu

Director

Pradeep Kumar Mahapatro

Director

Brahmananda Rout

Additional Director

Kolachana Shastri Venkateswar

Additional Director

Sudhanidhi Rout

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Swarnajyothi Agrotech & Power Ltd

Summary

Kushal Software was initially incorporated as Prarambh Finance & Leasing Pvt Ltd in Jan.94 and was later converted to a limited company on Apr.96. Its name was changed to the present one on 1st Apr.99 reflecting its change of business from computerisation of various corporate activities to providing total business software solution . The original promoters of the company were Shailendra Tiwari and Rajesh Dogra, later P R Irani, Raj Kishor Agrawal and Devendra Kumar Babel tookover the management of the company. Intially into finance and leasing, the company shifted its focus towards software related activities in 1996. Software products developed by Kushal Software includes Project Maker, which provides full fledged information for establishment of new projects, Pharma Soft, provides total solution to the Pharmaceutical companies and Jewel Soft Software , developed for small and medium size jewelry manufacturing and trading companies.The company is coming out with a at par public issue with the object of Software Development. It will also expertise in the other areas ofInformation Technology like Management and system integration consultancy, revenue accounting and back office operation and medical transcription & training.
QUICKLINKS FOR Swarnajyothi Agrotech & Power Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

