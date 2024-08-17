Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹2.85
Prev. Close₹3
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.2
Day's High₹2.85
Day's Low₹2.85
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹23.67
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.25
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
25.44
32.75
32.75
25.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
51.25
53.68
53.65
51.56
Net Worth
76.69
86.43
86.4
77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0
33.17
50.07
56.21
yoy growth (%)
-100
-33.75
-10.92
1.18
Raw materials
0
-26.67
-33.9
-38.57
As % of sales
0
80.41
67.71
68.62
Employee costs
-0.16
-0.4
-0.37
-0.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-3.28
0.48
1.14
1.93
Depreciation
-2.05
-2.68
-2.67
-2.67
Tax paid
2.21
-0.45
0.74
-2.17
Working capital
-3.06
5.96
-4.41
10.47
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-33.75
-10.92
1.18
Op profit growth
-112.58
-24.27
-2.05
9.37
EBIT growth
-218.91
-41.74
-7.85
21
Net profit growth
-3,578.69
-98.51
-916.22
-115.91
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
56.45
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
56.45
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Manmohan Sahu
Director
Pradeep Kumar Mahapatro
Director
Brahmananda Rout
Additional Director
Kolachana Shastri Venkateswar
Additional Director
Sudhanidhi Rout
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Kushal Software was initially incorporated as Prarambh Finance & Leasing Pvt Ltd in Jan.94 and was later converted to a limited company on Apr.96. Its name was changed to the present one on 1st Apr.99 reflecting its change of business from computerisation of various corporate activities to providing total business software solution . The original promoters of the company were Shailendra Tiwari and Rajesh Dogra, later P R Irani, Raj Kishor Agrawal and Devendra Kumar Babel tookover the management of the company. Intially into finance and leasing, the company shifted its focus towards software related activities in 1996. Software products developed by Kushal Software includes Project Maker, which provides full fledged information for establishment of new projects, Pharma Soft, provides total solution to the Pharmaceutical companies and Jewel Soft Software , developed for small and medium size jewelry manufacturing and trading companies.The company is coming out with a at par public issue with the object of Software Development. It will also expertise in the other areas ofInformation Technology like Management and system integration consultancy, revenue accounting and back office operation and medical transcription & training.
