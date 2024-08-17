Swarnajyothi Agrotech & Power Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
56.45
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
56.45
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0
Total Income
56.45
Total Expenditure
49.06
PBIDT
7.38
Interest
1.98
PBDT
5.4
Depreciation
2.75
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
0.5
Deferred Tax
0
Reported Profit After Tax
2.15
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.15
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.15
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.85
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
25.44
Public Shareholding (Number)
1,22,50,686
Public Shareholding (%)
48.15
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
80,00,000
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
60.66
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
31.45
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
51,85,098
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
39.33
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
20.38
PBIDTM(%)
13.09
PBDTM(%)
9.58
PATM(%)
3.8
