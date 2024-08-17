iifl-logo-icon 1
Swarnajyothi Agrotech & Power Ltd Annually Results

2.85
(-5.00%)
Mar 7, 2017|01:15:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012

Gross Sales

56.45

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

56.45

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0

Total Income

56.45

Total Expenditure

49.06

PBIDT

7.38

Interest

1.98

PBDT

5.4

Depreciation

2.75

Minority Interest Before NP

0

Tax

0.5

Deferred Tax

0

Reported Profit After Tax

2.15

Minority Interest After NP

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.15

Extra-ordinary Items

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.15

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.85

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

Dividend (%)

0

Equity

25.44

Public Shareholding (Number)

1,22,50,686

Public Shareholding (%)

48.15

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

80,00,000

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

60.66

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

31.45

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

51,85,098

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

39.33

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

20.38

PBIDTM(%)

13.09

PBDTM(%)

9.58

PATM(%)

3.8

